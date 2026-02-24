Prosperity for US Foundation Urges Bold Federalism & Affordability Agenda Ahead of State of the Union

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation

Calls on President to Champion Direct Democracy, Property Tax Relief, Debt Discipline, and Citizen-Driven Fiscal Reform

We need structural reforms that empower voters to set the rules on taxes, spending, and debt. When citizens have the final say, government lives within its means and opportunity for prosperity expands” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, released a statement outlining priorities it hopes will be addressed by Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The Prosperity for US Foundation is urging a renewed national focus on empowering citizens, restraining government growth, and restoring fiscal responsibility through federalism-based reforms.With affordability pressures mounting nationwide, Prosperity for US Foundation is urging coordinated action at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure government spending does not grow faster than the incomes of the people who fund it. The organization warns that when public expenditures outpace wage growth, families effectively face a hidden cost-of-living increase driven by policy decisions rather than market forces. It is calling on national leaders to make affordability a governing benchmark and to reject legislation that expands spending without clear alignment to household economic realities.Specifically, Prosperity for US Foundation leaders are encouraging the President to propose a budget and to veto any legislation that increases federal spending beyond income growth and to use the State of the Union Address to challenge governors, federal, and state lawmakers to adopt similar guardrails.By following a model of affordability-focused leadership and reinforcing fiscal discipline at every level of government, the group argues that policymakers can restore confidence, ease financial strain, and demonstrate that public institutions are accountable to the citizens they serve.The organization is further calling on the President to highlight solutions that place decision-making power directly in the hands of voters, including state-level constitutional amendments allowing citizens to approve tax increases, cap spending, and protect property rights. The Foundation argues that durable fiscal reform must come not only from Washington, but from state governments working alongside citizens through referendum, initiative, and other forms of direct democracy.“Americans want accountability and transparency in how their tax dollars are spent, and they want a direct voice in those decisions,” said Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We hope the President uses the State of the Union to recognize that states are laboratories of democracy and that empowering voters at the state level is one of the most effective ways to curb runaway taxes, control spending, and restore trust in government.”The Foundation emphasized four policy themes it believes should be central to the President’s remarks:• Direct Democracy: Expanding voter approval requirements for tax increases and major spending initiatives.• Property Tax Protection: Enacting constitutional limits that stabilize property tax burdens and prevent sudden spikes driven by inflation or reassessment.• Opposition to Wealth Taxes: Warning that federal or state wealth tax proposals could discourage investment, reduce economic growth, and drive capital and jobs overseas.• National Debt Discipline: Encouraging structural spending limits tied to population growth and inflation to prevent long-term fiscal imbalance.According to the organization, these reforms reflect a broader federalism principle: states and citizens should lead in designing fiscal rules that match local priorities while reinforcing national prosperity.“These ideas are grounded in proven models and real-world successes,” said David Biddulph, Founder and Chairman of Prosperity for US Foundation. “When voters are given the authority to approve taxes, limit spending, and defend property rights, governments become more disciplined, economies grow stronger, and families gain financial security. That is the kind of bottom-up prosperity America needs now.”The Foundation is currently sponsoring and supporting multiple state constitutional amendment efforts designed to cap property taxes, protect property owners from regulatory takings, and require voter approval for major fiscal actions.“For too long, fiscal decisions that shape Americans’ daily lives have been made far from the communities they affect,” Carlstrom continued. “A renewed commitment to federalism would shift power back where it belongs, to citizens and their state representatives, and that’s the kind of governing philosophy we hope to hear emphasized.”These initiatives are being advanced through partnerships with state legislators and citizen petition campaigns aimed at placing measures on ballots beginning in 2026.“The path to lasting prosperity isn’t top-down mandates,” Biddulph said. “We need structural reforms that empower voters to set the rules on taxes, spending, and debt. When citizens have the final say, government lives within its means and opportunity for prosperity expands for our children and grandchildren.”The Prosperity for US Foundation is advocating that the State of the Union presents an opportunity for national leadership to affirm that meaningful fiscal reform is not solely a federal responsibility, but a shared effort among federal, state, and local governments working in partnership with the American people.“Affordability has to become the measuring stick for every level of government,” said Bob Carlstrom. “When spending grows faster than the people’s income, families fall behind and trust erodes. Leadership now means drawing a clear line, no policies that increase the financial burden on Americans, and a renewed commitment from states to lead the way on responsible fiscal discipline.”Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.The work of the Prosperity for US Foundation is made possible through the generous support of its donors. Please join the effort and consider supporting this important work here: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/donations ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

