VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas said Stan Fitzgerald

Team of Veterans led by VFAF Vet Force Volunteer Kimberly Moyers VFAF Vet Force Texas Relief Efforts by Kimberly Moyers Vet Force - Veterans for America First

Stan Fitzgerald, Veterans for America First National Vet Force Coordinator, announced VFAF Vet Forces distributing essential supplies for Texas flood victims

Texas Vet Force Leader Kimberly Taiko Moyers and her team of veterans delivered seven fully loaded trucks and three trailers of supplies to flood victims Sunday” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for America First

KERRVILLE , TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies: The official press of Veterans for America First VFAF Veterans for America First Vet Force Volunteer Kimberly Taiko Moyers is on the ground with a team of Vets at VFW POST 8800 distributing critical supplies for the flood victims. Boots on the ground Reports that the operation at Startz Memorial VFW Post 8800 Startzville, TX Phone: (830) 899-7774 was the only functioning distribution center on Saturday, the community can get help at this location.Veteran Moyers also serves through Project Defiant Project Defiant giving back to the Texas community, and she travels the country working on Legislation to assist Veterans.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.In other VFAF News:The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

