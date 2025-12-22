VFAF Announces win in L-STRATEGIES, LLC, v. EDWARD CONZ, JR., a/k/a Butch Conz, CIVIL ACTION: FILE NO. 2024-CV-0334

Court Order Butch Conz Court Order

At L-Strategies and VFAF we have not comment as the order speaks for itself, lets focus on the work of Saving America” — Jared Craig Esq L-Strategies Owner

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First Order granting petitioner's motion for willful contempt and imposition of sanctions on the defendant has been issued by the court.The order reads as follows:In the Superior Court of Meriwether County, State of Georgia L-Strategies, LLC, Plaintiff, v. Edward Conz, Jr., a/k/a Butch Conz, Defendant.Civil Action: File No. 2024-CV-0334 Order Granting Petitioner’s Motion for Willful Contempt and Imposition of Sanctions on the DefendantThe above matter is before the Court on Petitioner's Motion for Willful Contempt for Failing to Comply with Order Compelling Discovery for violations of the Order Compelling Discovery, which was filed on May 15, 2025, directing the Defendant to provide full and complete responses to the Plaintiff on or before June 30, 2025.Notwithstanding the entry of the Order Compelling Discovery, Defendant failed to provide full and complete responses as Ordered by this Court as directed on or before the date certain. Additionally, Defendant has refused to deliver any documents whatsoever since the entry of this Court's Order Compelling Discovery in direct violation of this Court's authority.Having considered all the filings and evidence presented, this Court hereby FINDS and ORDERS as follows:It is hereby ORDERED that the Defendant, Edward Conz, Jr., a/k/a Butch Conz, is in willful contempt of this Court's Order Compelling Discovery dated May 15, 2025, due to his continued and willful refusal to submit full and complete responses to the Plaintiff's discovery requests.Due to the willfulness of the Defendant's contemptuous behavior and activities, the Defendant's refusal to participate in litigation, and the Defendant's refusal to comply or appear in court proceedings, this Court issues the following sanctions against the Defendant:That due to the Defendant's untimely responses to the Plaintiff's First Request for Admissions, and the fact that no response was given for a period of approximately fourteen (14) months, all allegations made in Plaintiff's First Request for Admissions shall be deemed true pursuant to O.C.G.A § 9-11-36(a)(1);The Defendant's Answer and Counterclaim shall be stricken as this Court is authorized pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-11-37(d);Default Judgment shall be entered granting the Plaintiff with a permanent injunction that prohibits the Defendant from operating any organizations, business, or entity under the name of Veterans for America First, VFAF, or any state chapter designation. Defendant shall wind down and dissolve any websites, social media accounts, press releases, or legal entity under his control or management that violates this Order INSTANTER; andThat Defendant shall reimburse the Plaintiff for their litigation expenses and attorney's fees in the amount of $7,500 that were reasonable and necessary pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 13-6-11 for the Defendant's pre-litigation bad faith activities, and O.C.G.A. § 9-15-14(b) for his unjustified expansion of this action related to his refusal to comply with discovery and this Court's Order Compelling Discovery dated May 15, 2025.SO ORDERED this 19th day of December 2025.The Honorable W. Travis SakrisonSuperior Court JudgeCoweta Judicial Circuit(Filed: December 19, 2025, at 01:32 PM; Clerk: Niki Sewell)Source: https://lstrategies.org/articles/l-strategies-llc-wins-lawsuit-against-edward-butch-conz-strategies-llc-v-edward-conz-jr-a-k-a-butch-conz-civil-action-file-no-2024-cv-0334 In other VFAF News:VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/656912761/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-travel-to-israel-meeting-with-the-knesset-and-idf-to-work-on-combating-ptsd-and-veteran-suicide/

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

