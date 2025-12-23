Jared Craig VFAF National VP Announces Congressional Bid for GA 14th District said Christi Tasker Press Secretary

MR and MRS Jared Craig Visiting Mar-A-Lago at invitiation of President Trump Attorney Jared Craig , VFAF GA State Chapter President , speaking at Freedom Rally Jared Craig speaking at Trump campaign rally get out the vote Fayetteville Georgia

Veterans for America First National Press Secretary Christi Tasker Announces Jared Craig launches Bid for GA CD-14

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First VFAF National Vice President Jared Craig Announces Congressional Bid for Georgia’s 14th District:Jared Craig is a lifelong Georgian, attorney, and America First advocate with more than 16 years of experience representing individuals across Georgia in family law and criminal defense. Raised in Coweta County and educated in local public schools, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of West Georgia, studied abroad at the London School of Economics, and received his law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. Since founding his solo practice in 2009, Craig has represented thousands of clients during critical moments in their lives. He ran for U.S. Congress in 2022 on a MAGA platform and later served as Chief Legal Counsel for Veterans for America First, supporting veteran candidates and America First legislation, while sponsoring the Mega MAGA Trump Bus Tour to support President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 campaign. Craig has also produced pro-veteran and America First documentaries, volunteered as an attorney for the RNC and Georgia GOP during the 2024 election, and supported veteran initiatives focused on housing, healthcare access, and suicide prevention. Married for 23 years with two daughters, he is now seeking to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, committed to defending constitutional principles and putting the interests of Georgians first.In other VFAF News:VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

