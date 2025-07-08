FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HORROR FEATURE “OBLIVIUM”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the horror-thriller OBLIVIUM, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 8, 2025

OBLIVIUM is a haunting exploration of memory, loss, and unseen forces that shape our lives. We set out to create a story that lingers with you - both as a chilling thriller and a deeply human drama.” — Filmmakers Ibrahim and Omar Ashmawey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the horror-thriller OBLIVIUM, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 8, 2025.

OBLIVIUM tells the story of Sky Song, a college student who faces her broken family when she visits her grandma who has Alzheimer’s. Sky discovers there is more to what her grandmother is experiencing than she ever imagined, and perhaps her own memory is not what she thought it was. Sky hides from a dead woman. Every time Sky looks at her, she forgets the moment she turns her head. Her heart races but she can’t remember why. When she sees the dead woman again, she recalls seeing her before. But as she turns… she forgets she ever existed once again. Her friend Liz, a nursing student, is filming a documentary exploring the effects of Alzheimer’s on families. Given that Sky’s grandmother has dementia, she begs Sky to visit her grandmother, even though Sky has been avoiding seeing her. Even Sky’s cousin Adrian, a neurologist, warns them about visiting. The girls decide to visit only to find her erratic, even physically dangerous. But something feels occult. They see dead in the house and forget them the moment they turn their heads. Sky enlists Adrian’s help. The three find themselves trapped, surrounded by dead. OBLIVIUM takes us on a journey where we get a glimpse into what patients of Alzheimer’s experience.

Co-written and co-directed by Ibrahim and Omar Ashmawey, OBLIVIUM was produced by Ibrahim and Omar Ashmawey, Dillan Damodar, and Yusuf Moraby. The featured cast includes: Dani Dean (‘Sky Song’), Sabrina Orro (‘Liz Oswald’), Ibrahim Ashmawey (‘Adrian Song’), Karen VandenBroek (‘Claire Song’), David Warpness (‘Walter Song’), Brittany Durlach (‘Louise Holloway’), Gary Voelker (‘Old Man Ghost’), May El Halaby (‘Sketcher’), Lisa Baker (‘Sky's Mother’), Jo Rae (‘Nurse Sarah’), and Tim Baker (‘Sky's Father’).

“OBLIVIUM is a haunting exploration of memory, loss, and the unseen forces that shape our lives,” said filmmakers Ibrahim and Omar Ashmawey. “We set out to create a story that lingers with you - both as a chilling thriller and a deeply human drama.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire OBLIVIUM directly with the filmmakers

OBLIVIUM website: www.imdb.com/title/tt11136060/

Official FDM Trailer - OBLIVIUM (2025)

