Doug Gollan is editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. The buyers guide enables subscribers to compare over 500 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership programs based on rules, policies, and pricing.

There are over 20 types of extra fees and surcharges that can cost jet card members tens of thousands of dollars, but can sometimes be avoided or minimized

Fine print found only in contracts, not in the brochures, can cost flyers tens of thousands of dollars extra. However, there are often alternative programs that avoid or minimize those charges.” — Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet cards that offer guaranteed availability and capped or fixed hourly rates are popular, making flight booking easy. However, buyers need to compare the fine print, which is often only found in jet card and membership contracts for a myriad of extra fees, some of which can cost flyers tens of thousands of dollars, says private aviation expert Doug Gollan, editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons Jet cards are sold by the largest flight providers, such as NetJets, Flexjet, Sentient Jet, VistaJet, XO, Wheels Up, and FlyExclusive, to boutique private jet charter brokers.Private Jet Card Comparisons compares over 80 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership providers, as well as more than 500 program offerings, across 65 variables that impact which programs best fit the needs of the subscriber.Unlike lead generation websites, Private Jet Card Comparisons does not accept success fees, referral fees, or sell subscriber contact information to jet card companies.Gollan says his first tip is to request copies of the actual jet card contract from the private jet flight providers."Many companies have beautiful websites and very nice brochures; however, they omit essential restrictions and extra fees, making it hard to compare," Gollan says.He adds that there are nearly two dozen fees and surcharges that jet card buyers should look out for, some of which are included in the base price by some providers, while in other programs, they are additional costs.Extra costs not always clear when reviewing websites and brochures include the 7.5% Federal Excise Tax, fuel surcharges, charges for deicing, WiFi, pets, non-preferred FBOs, high-density airports, mountain airports, daily minimums, segment minimums, taxi time, extended service areas, membership dues, interchange to different aircraft categories or types from what you bought, special events, replacements flights if there is a mechanical, catering, peak days, and flight attendants.Gollan notes the small print matters.He says, "Some companies that market their programs as refundable have restocking fees that range up to 20%, so if you have $100,000 in unused funds, you would only receive $80,000 back.""The biggest mistake we see consumers making is not taking the time to compare the rules and policies of the different programs before joining," Gollan adds.The Private Jet Card Comparisons database has been updated over 100 times so far in 2025 to reflect new programs, new providers, and changes to rules, policies, and pricing of existing programs.Subscribers can request a custom analysis by completing an online form that asks several questions about their flying needs.Within three business days, they receive a comprehensive report that identifies the best solutions for their needs, including specific providers and programs that meet those needs based on contract terms and policies."We take a data-driven approach that saves time for subscribers and enables them to buy confidently since they understand what they are signing up for before they buy," Gollan says, adding, "By joining a program that fits your flying needs and patterns, you can often avoid or reduce many of these costs.About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform offers over 500 program options from 80+ providers, featuring a database of 40,000+ data points that were updated more than 150 times in 2024 and 100 times in 2025. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons.

