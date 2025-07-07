Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa Launches Guided Bike Tour to Moklen Village

Team members and guests gather at the shrine on Bangsak Beach of the guided bike tour to Moklen Village, a new cultural experience launched by Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa to promote mindful and sustainable travel. Guests and team members cycle through a serene forest trail as part of the newly launched guided bike tour to Moklen Village by Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa. Participants enjoy the lush green surroundings on their journey to Moklen Village, part of the cultural bike tour launched by Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa. Khun Athikhom, Sustainability Consultant for Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, leads the guided bike tour to Moklen Village, sharing insights on local culture and sustainable practices.

Le Méridien Khao Lak introduces a cultural cycling experience to the nearby Moklen Village, encouraging mindful exploration and sustainable travel practices.

“Through Marriott’s Serve360 initiative, we aim to create a positive and sustainable impact wherever we operate,” said Suyash Kumar, General Manager at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa.” — Suyash Kumar, General Manager at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

KHAO LAK, PHANG-NGA, THAILAND, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa introduces a new guided bike tour to Moklen Village, offering guests a deeper, more purposeful connection to the destination. More than just a scenic ride, this immersive cultural journey invites travelers to engage with the local Moklen community, gain insight into indigenous traditions, and experience the vibrant heritage that defines the region.The experience is brought to life with the guidance of sustainability consultant Athikhom, whose collaboration with National Geographic and academic work with Chulalongkorn University enrich the tour with meaningful storytelling and historical context.“Through Marriott’s Serve360 initiative, we aim to create a positive and sustainable impact wherever we operate,” said Suyash Kumar, General Manager at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa.The tour embodies the resort’s commitment to mindful exploration, encouraging guests to travel thoughtfully while supporting local communities.Watch the video to see how this unique journey unfolds and become part of a story that celebrates culture, sustainability, and authentic connection.

Moklen Village Cultural Bike Tour with Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

