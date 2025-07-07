BIOSTAR INTRODUCES THE EDGECOMP MS-1335U INDUSTRIAL SYSTEM

Powering Intelligence at Every Edge of the Smart City

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to unveil the EdgeComp MS-1335U, a standout addition to its EdgeComp embedded edge computing system lineup. Designed to meet the evolving demands of smart cities and connected infrastructure, the MS-1335U combines powerful processing, quiet fanless operation, and flexible connectivity, making it an ideal choice for system integrators, municipal projects, digital signage networks, and next-generation kiosks where performance and efficiency are paramount.Featuring a compact, fanless design, the EdgeComp MS-1335U is powered by IntelRaptor Lake SoC processors, delivering a powerful balance of performance and energy efficiency for demanding edge applications. With up to 10 cores and speeds reaching 4.6 GHz, it ensures responsive multitasking while operating silently, even in noise-sensitive environments. Supporting up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 5200 MHz memory, ultra-fast PCIe Gen4 storage, and SATAIII support for flexible storage options, the MS-1335U is perfectly suited for smart kiosks, interactive digital signage, self-service terminals, and municipal systems that require reliable, space-saving computing with seamless 4K visual output.Engineered for easy integration across diverse smart city deployments, the EdgeComp MS-1335U offers a robust set of I/O and connectivity options tailored to system integrators, OEM partners, and IoT solution providers. It features quad-display support through HDMI 2.0, DP++ 1.4, and dual USB Type-C ports, delivering crisp, synchronized 4K visuals for multi-screen digital signage and smart kiosks. With dual Intel2.5GbE LAN ports, four COM ports, and multiple USB interfaces, it seamlessly connects to peripherals such as POS systems, sensors, ticketing machines, and specialized equipment. Expansion slots for 4G/5G SIM cards and WiFi/Bluetooth modules ensure stable, high-speed connectivity even in remote or mobile installations.As the demand for smart city applications and edge AI continues to grow, the MS-1335U is ready to deliver real-time analytics, automation, and intelligent decision-making directly at the edge. Its robust architecture is ideal for supporting AI-powered workloads, from data processing to on-site inference for smarter operations. With flexible storage options, including PCIe Gen4 NVMe and SATAIII, wide-range power input (9–24 VDC), and dual Intel2.5GbE LAN ports with IntelI226V and I226LM chipsets, it ensures reliable operation for mission-critical deployments in transportation hubs, retail chains, smart kiosks, and municipal infrastructure. With an operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C and a compact footprint of 182 x 150 x 48 mm, the MS-1335U is engineered for consistent, stable performance in demanding urban and industrial environments.Compatible with Windows 10/11, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and Ubuntu 20.04, the EdgeComp MS-1335U provides developers and system integrators the flexibility to deploy across diverse software environments. Whether powering an interactive smart kiosk, driving high-resolution digital signage, or managing city infrastructure at the edge, the MS-1335U delivers the performance, stability, and intelligent connectivity needed to unlock the full potential of smart, connected cities.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

