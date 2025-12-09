BIOSTAR INTRODUCES BIW88-AHS INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARD

HIGH-SPEED COMPUTING, SMART MANAGEMENT, AND EXTENSIVE EXPANSION DESIGNED FOR AIOT, AUTOMATION, AND EDGE AI APPLICATIONS

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today introduces the BIW88-AHS industrial motherboard, designed for intelligent infrastructure requiring high-speed computing and smart system management. Built to support a broad range of industrial and AI-driven deployments, the BIW88-AHS combines strong performance with versatile expansion and reliable connectivity.The BIW88-AHS is an ideal platform for system integrators who need a dependable foundation for customer information systems, transaction management, and communication workflows. Its extensive expansion options and stable connectivity provide the long-term reliability that SI projects depend on, ensuring smooth operation and efficient workflow management.For AIOT applications, the BIW88-AHS offers the expansion and interface support required to integrate communication modules and AI accelerators. Support for dual graphics cards via two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and multiple PCIe interfaces enables efficient interaction with AI processors, bringing analytics and machine intelligence closer to the devices generating real-time data.Engineers working on automation systems benefit from its broad processor compatibility and comprehensive industrial I/O. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 200 processor series with the Intel W880 chipset, the BIW88-AHS delivers the performance needed for real-time control, data acquisition, equipment coordination, and industrial communication. Multiple serial and USB interfaces allow seamless integration with both legacy and modern equipment, making the board suitable for factory automation, process management, and monitoring systems.For edge AI computing, the BIW88-AHS provides high-speed networking through four Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports, supporting edge gateways, on-site AI inference, and distributed compute environments. Storage flexibility includes two M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slots supporting PCIe 5.0 x4 and PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSDs, along with four SATA3 ports, enabling system builders to balance performance and capacity for local data processing and caching.The BIW88-AHS is also designed for AI GPU computing, supporting dual graphics cards through two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. With four DDR5 5600 MHz U-DIMM slots supporting up to 192 GB (ECC or non-ECC), the board delivers ample performance headroom for deep-learning workloads, inference engines, and AI workstation-grade applications.Display options include VGA, HDMI 2.0, and DP++ for triple-display output, suitable for monitoring dashboards, control-room environments, and workstation setups. One M.2 E-key slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x1 and USB 2.0 enables wireless connectivity via a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth module in compact deployments.Built-in I/O provides broad compatibility for industrial devices, offering 3 USB 2.0 ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, 4 RS232 ports, and 2 RS232/422/485 ports. The board also incorporates four PCIe 4.0 x4 slots and one PCIe 4.0 x1 slot, giving system integrators the flexibility to add communication interfaces, high-speed I/O cards, frame grabbers, and other specialized modules.With its combination of AI computing capabilities, high-speed networking, flexible storage options, and industrial-grade I/O, the BIW88-AHS offers a strong platform for system integrators, AIoT machine builders, automation engineers, and edge AI developers requiring dependable, long-term performance.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.