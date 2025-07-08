Doc2Doc Lending Renews and Continues Strategic Partnership with DR Bank to Support Accelerated Growth

Strategic Partnership Announcement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending , a physician-founded personal lending platform exclusively and uniquely for doctors, today announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with DR Bank. Doc2Doc Lending and DR Bank joined forces in June 2023 with a loan marketing and origination partnership that included up to $25MM in lending capacity. This second extension of this collaboration continues the marketing and origination partnership while adding another $25MM of funding capacity for the contract year, significantly contributing to Doc2Doc’s capacity to serve its growing physician and dentist member base.The partnership between Doc2Doc Lending and DR Bank was formed to address a critical market need—access to responsible and flexible credit solutions tailored to the unique financial profiles of doctors. With the expanded facility, Doc2Doc is positioned to scale its lending programs, deepen its impact, and accelerate growth.“DR Bank has been an exceptional partner in helping us fulfill our mission,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending. “Our physician-led model, supported by a robust partnership ecosystem, continues to drive strong demand and measurable impact. This renewal signals our momentum and shared commitment to empowering more doctors through access to capital.”Since the partnership's initial launch, Doc2Doc has broadened its reach and product offerings, including its Physician and Dentist in Transition Loan Program for physicians and dentists transitioning from training to practicing. In parallel, the company expanded eligibility to include veterinarians, podiatrists, pharmacists, and optometrists.“Our continued work with Doc2Doc underscores our shared belief in the importance of providing doctors with financial products that reflect their specific needs,” said Jason Hardgrave, CEO of DR Bank. “This expansion affirms the strength of our collaboration and the trust we’ve built together.”To learn more about how Doc2Doc Lending is transforming financial access for doctors, visit doc2doclending.com About Doc2DocFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending provides a suite of financial products designed specifically to meet the unique needs of doctors. The company offers personal loans to doctors using an in-house lending platform that delivers unique, tailored solutions not offered by traditional financial institutions. Doc2Doc’s goal is to empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals throughout their careers. Learn more at doc2doclending.comAbout DR BankDR Bank is a digital centric bank dedicated to partnering with Fintechs and businesses to help them achieve their financial objectives. DR Bank has a history of innovation and Fintech expertise, having previously incubated and sold a consumer-lending digital platform. In addition to its Fintech banking programs, DR Bank offers a wide product set of commercial and small business lending, cash management and digital personal banking tools. For information, please visit drbank.com

