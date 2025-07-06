Submit Release
Nevesinje Rifle: a symbol of Serbian people's determination to live in freedom

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, stated today in Nevesinje, at a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the Nevesinje Rifle, that Serbia will remain united and undivided and that it will continue to care for all its compatriots.

