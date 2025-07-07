FlyOnE Launches Australia's First Electric-Powered decarbonised Commercial Pilot Training Program

CASA Board assess electric plane Training in electric aircraft in Perth Airspace Flying electric pilot training in Perth airspace

Australia's leader in sustainable aviation launches Commercial Pilot (CPL) training through its innovative Skycademy™ platform

Our mission is to revolutionize pilot training by integrating sustainable practices without compromising on quality or safety” — Korum Ellis, Founder and CEO of FlyOnE

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE, Australia's leader in sustainable aviation, proudly announces the launch of its Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training program through its innovative Skycademy ™ platform.This marks a significant milestone as the nation's first commercial pilot training pathway centered on electric aircraft , offering a cost-effective and environmentally conscious alternative to traditional flight training.The FlyOnE training scope now includes full Part 141 Pilot training, allowing the growing air mobility company to complete lower cost, lower emission pilot training from beginner to the level of Air Taxi Commercial Pilot and beyond.Utilising Western Australia's abundant air space and stable weather conditions, the FlyOnE Skycademy can maintain consistent training for cadets year round, with little to no seasonal disruptions.Western Australia's accommodating airspace, climate, culture and time zone makes it the perfect region for international students from the Asia Pacific region to complete consistent lower cost and lower emissions commercial pilot training.The Skycademy™ program integrates modern electric aircraft, such as the Pipistrel Alpha Electro, with low-emission long-range aircraft such as the Pipistrel Explorer, providing cadets with hands-on experience in next-generation aviation technologies. This approach not only reduces training costs by up to 20% compared to legacy programs but also aligns with the global push towards decarbonizing the aviation industry.Key Features of the Skycademy™ CPL Program:Integrated Electric Aircraft Training: Cadets commence their journey with the Recreational Pilot Certificate (RPC) using electric aircraft, progressing through to the RPL and PPL on to the CPL with exposure to both electric and low-emission aircraft.This curriculum is optimised for Air taxi operations, building pilots with the required skillset for the emerging low altitude economy and the strong growth of short range micro air charter Cost-Effective Training Packages:Flexible payment plans starting from AUD $129 per week make pilot training more accessible, with options tailored to various stages of the pilot journey.Work Placement Opportunities:Graduates may access employment opportunities within FlyOnE's Air Charter Operations, providing a seamless transition from training to professional aviation careers.Advanced Safety and Technology:Training aircraft are equipped with modern safety features, including ballistic recovery parachute systems and advanced avionics, ensuring a high standard of pilot education."Our mission is to revolutionize pilot training by integrating sustainable practices without compromising on quality or safety," said Korum Ellis, Founder and CEO of FlyOnE. "The Skycademy™ program embodies this vision, preparing pilots for the future of aviation."FlyOnE's commitment to inclusivity is also evident through initiatives like pilot training scholarships for women in aviation, aiming to address the industry's gender imbalance and foster diversity.For more information about the Skycademy™ Commercial Pilot Training program or to enroll, visit flyone.com.au/skycademy.

Get your FREE pilot log book with the Skycademy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.