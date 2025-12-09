FlyOnE Announces Transition to Public Company Structure as It Prepares for Next Phase of Growth

Charging pad landing sites allow FlyOnE to enable immediate integration of electric aircraft to existing air transport networks where customer demand is highest FlyOnE has been conducting passenger electric air operations at scale since 2021 Smartflyer electric passenger Air Taxi soaring quietly over a busy city

FlyOnE, Australia’s leading electric and low-emissions aviation company, today announced ASIC has formalised transition to public company limited by shares.

Becoming a public company is a pivotal step as we prepare for larger investments, broader shareholder participation, and the commercialisation of next-generation aircraft technologies” — Korum Ellis, Founder and CEO of FlyOnE

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE , Australia’s leading electric and low-emissions aviation company, today announced that ASIC has formally approved the transition from a proprietary limited company to a public company limited by shares. The change was published by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in the Commonwealth of Australia Gazette No. A50/25 on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.ASIC has confirmed that FLYONE PTY LTD (ACN 642 524 696) will now operate as FLYONE LIMITED (ACN 642 524 696) from Jan 9, 2026.This conversion marks a significant milestone in FlyOnE’s evolution from a pioneering electric aviation start-up into a national and international aviation platform preparing for large-scale capital raising, advanced aircraft manufacturing, and expansion of its air mobility operations.FlyOnE CEO and Founder, Korum Ellis , said the change reflects the company’s readiness for its next chapter:“Becoming a public company is a pivotal step as we prepare for larger investments, broader shareholder participation, and the commercialisation of next-generation aircraft technologies. This structural transition strengthens our governance framework and aligns FlyOnE with the level of transparency and accountability expected of fast-scaling aviation and manufacturing enterprises.”The move to a public company supports FlyOnE’s strategic roadmap, which includes:- Scaling its national footprint of Part 135 air taxi, Part 141 pilot training, and Part 138 aerial work operations.- Advancing the commercialisation of an Australian built next-generation 6-seat hybrid-electric aircraft project.- Expanding its network of electric aircraft charging nodes and associated energy infrastructure.- Preparing for future institutional investment, including pre-IPO and ASX-readiness activities.- Deepening partnerships with global aircraft manufacturers and accelerating local manufacturing capabilities.FlyOnE has already delivered more commercialised electric aircraft hours than any other operator in the region, trained more than 50 electric pilots, and serviced thousands of passengers through its growing air taxi brands and training schools.The company’s Board, leadership team, and advisors will continue guiding FlyOnE through its transition toward a larger public capital structure while maintaining its mission to electrify aviation across Australia and the broader APAC region.About FlyOnE LimitedFlyOnE Limited is Australia’s first vertically integrated electric and low-emissions aviation company, operating across aircraft sales, pilot training, air taxi services, survey operations, and the development of next-generation hybrid-electric aircraft. FlyOnE is building the full low-altitude economy ecosystem—from aircraft and training to charging infrastructure and manufacturing—to make clean aviation accessible, affordable, and scalable.

Australia's electric plane network is now flying

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.