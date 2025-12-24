Australia’s leading electric aircraft operator scales air-taxi services to Rottnest Island

Rottnest Air Taxi flys to Rottnest island during all fair weather daylight hours Rottnest Air Taxi 5 passenger aircraft ready for departure Fly in comfort and style with Rottnest Air Taxi

Rottnest Air Taxi offers a premium alternative to ferry travel that is significantly quicker, more comfortable, dramatically more scenic, & completely private.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s leading electric aircraft operator, FlyOnE, Is expanding its air-taxi service sofferings to Rottnest Island (Wadjemup), offering travellers an alternative to traditional ferry transport that is faster, quieter and more direct.The expanded service reflects growing demand for time-efficient travel to Rottnest Island, particularly among visitors and local travellers seeking flexible departure times and reduced transit durations compared with ferry services.An alternative to ferry travelFerry transport remains the primary access route to Rottnest Island, typically involving fixed schedules, terminal congestion and extended journey times, particularly during peak periods. Rottnest Air Taxi ’s scaled operations provide a different transport model, based on short-duration flights operated as private charters.Flights between Perth and Rottnest Island take approximately 12 minutes, significantly reducing overall travel time when compared with sea transport once boarding and disembarkation are considered.Private charter modelUnlike scheduled ferry services, Rottnest Air Taxi operates on a private charter basis, with aircraft allocated exclusively to individual groups. This allows passengers to select departure times aligned with their travel plans and removes the need for shared seating or large passenger volumes.Aircraft are operated from Jandakot Airport and Rottnest Island Airport, with services available in both directions, subject to weather and daylight conditions.As part of Australia’s emerging electric aviation sector, Rottnest Air Taxi’s operations align with broader industry efforts to reduce noise, emissions and operational footprint in sensitive tourism environments such as Rottnest Island.The company reports that increased frequency and availability of flights as well as an expansion of comforts and connecting services has been achieved through operational scaling rather than changes to island infrastructure.While aerial views of the Perth coastline and Rottnest Island are a feature of the flight path, the company notes that the primary driver for demand remains speed, reliability and schedule flexibility, rather than sightseeing alone.Bookings are made online or through the company’s concierge team, with services designed to complement — rather than replace — existing ferry transport options to the island.About Rottnest Air TaxiRottnest Air Taxi is an Australian air-taxi operator providing private charter flights between Perth and Rottnest Island. The company forms part of FlyOnE's market reach and Australia’s broader electric aviation ecosystem, supporting the transition to lower-impact regional and tourism air transport.

