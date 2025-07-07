From Burnout to Breakthrough: Australian Entrepreneur Brooke Davies Joins Prosperity Of Life’s Prestigious 50K Club
From finance to freedom — Brooke Davies celebrates her 50K Club milestone after building a thriving online business as a single mum of two.
Brooke Davies takes the stage to share her journey from burnout to breakthrough, inspiring fellow entrepreneurs with her success story.
Soaking up the sunshine in Far North Queensland — Brooke Davies built a business that gives her the freedom to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, every day.
Fueling up on the go — Brooke Davies blends business, lifestyle, and sport with ease. A quick refreshment before hitting the tennis court and powering through the day.
Single mum Brooke Davies hits $50K profit month with her online business, proving what’s possible with purpose, flexibility, and a powerful platform.
Brooke’s journey is one of reinvention. After years climbing the corporate ladder in finance and banking—while raising two young boys and studying at university—she hit burnout.
“The life I was living no longer aligned with my values,” Brooke says. “I didn’t want to keep doing it all. I wanted to be present for my kids and create a simpler, more purposeful life.”
In 2018, she transitioned to running a digital business through Prosperity Of Life’s personal development platform. Within her first year, she replaced her full-time income working part-time hours around her family’s schedule. Seven years later, Brooke is thriving—now earning between $15K to $35K USD/month, and most recently crossing $50K USD in a single month, all while working approximately 5–6 hours per day.
Brooke’s competitive roots run deep. She previously represented Australia internationally in Basque Pelota and recently returned to competitive tennis, advancing from B Grade to A Grade.
“As my tennis improved, my business results grew alongside it. Now I’m achieving A-grade results in both.”
Her success has deeply influenced her children, instilling self-belief and goal-setting habits at an early age. Though the journey hasn’t been a straight line—starting her business with limited resources and an old car—Brooke reflects on that decision as a pivotal one that has transformed their lifestyle.
Shane Krider, co-founder of Prosperity Of Life, commented:
“Brooke’s story is a blueprint for anyone seeking to design life on their own terms. She leads with integrity, focus, and grit—and she’s only just getting started.”
Brooke now serves clients across Australia, Europe, and North America, empowered by a truly global business model, enhanced with AI tools and remote-working freedom.
Her milestone comes just ahead of the Prosperity Of Life 2025 World Tour, kicking off this August across 11 cities worldwide. With momentum building, the company anticipates more high achievers joining the 50K Club in the coming months as new distributors connect through global training events and business presentations.
