11th Annual All Disabilities Festival: Free Community Event Connects, Supports, Celebrates

Buck-I-Guy with Ms. Wheelchair Ohio

Join the 11th Annual All Disabilities Festival for a day of free, accessible fun, live entertainment, and valuable resources for all abilities.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Annual All Disabilities Festival invites the community to a free, inclusive event designed to connect, support, and celebrate individuals of all abilities. The festival will take place on Sunday, July 13th, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Dorrian Green Park, located directly in front of COSI at 50 Belle Street, Columbus, OH 43215.Admission to the 11th Annual All Disabilities Festival is free for everyone. The first 150 guests will receive a complimentary VIP Bag filled with special gifts and offers, while the first 200 attendees will receive a free treat coupon for Timbits from Tim Horton's. For convenience, parking is available at the COSI Parking Garage under Dorrian Green Park for $12, with elevator access to the surface.This year's festival is proudly an Accessibility-Friendly Festival, ensuring that all activities, parking, and food trucks are designed to be inclusive. Attendees can look forward to a wide array of engaging activities, including live music and entertainment throughout the day. The headliner for this year's festival is Blue Spectrum, featuring the incredible sounds of lead guitarist Zayne Harshaw. There will be a free scavenger hunt with prizes, Buck-I-Guy Meet & Greets, photo opportunities, face painting, and giveaways. Guests can also enjoy the splash pad, accessible play park, and ping pong tables.A special focus is placed on sensory-friendly experiences, with the first 250 attendees receiving a free fun fidget toy. A dedicated Sensory-Friendly area will be available at the opposite end of the park from the main stage, offering sensory-friendly activities. The festival also provides an excellent opportunity to connect with local resources in education, healthcare, and community support.Adding a unique twist, the festival will feature "Christmas-in-July" activities, including meet and greets with Santa and other Christmas characters, a "Best Summertime-Christmas Outfit Contest," and a "Candy Cane Lane" Christmas Candy & Gift Booth.The 11th Annual All Disabilities Festival is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, Ohio Sickle Cell, Goree, KidsLinked, Columbus Greater Artist Council, Judy Scooty's, City of Columbus Recs and Parks, CareSource, COSI, Making a Difference, Columbus Gospelfest, and Rhema Christian Center.About The 11th Annual All Disabilities Festival:The 11th Annual All Disabilities Festival is an annual community event dedicated to fostering connection, support, and celebration for individuals of all abilities. Presented by UPFAD, the festival aims to provide an accessible and engaging environment for families and individuals to enjoy a day of fun, entertainment, and valuable resources.Media Contact:Nicole Carter, UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All DisabilitiesUPFAD1@gmail.com614-407-9279

