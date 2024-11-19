Submit Release
Renowned Entertainer Rosetta Perry Takes Center Stage in The Family Reunion Premiering November 24 at Lincoln Theater

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Family Reunion, an emotionally charged and highly anticipated stage play written and directed by Michael Anthony Forney, is set to debut on Sunday, November 24th at the historic Lincoln Theatre. This engaging production promises an unforgettable experience, blending themes of love, forgiveness, and family traditions with moments of laughter and heartfelt drama.

The play stars the multi-talented Rosetta Perry, a celebrated singer, actress, comedian, motivational speaker, and author of The Journey: The Inspiration and Message Behind the Music, known for her ability to inspire and uplift audiences. Rosetta brings her charismatic presence to the role, showcasing her versatility and depth as a performer.

With a career that spans music, comedy, and theatre, Rosetta has graced stages nationwide, sharing her God-given gifts and spreading messages of hope and joy.

Set against the backdrop of a family gathering, The Family Reunion explores the complexities of relationships, addressing the age-old adage: "Forgiveness is one thing, but forgetting is another." The story invites viewers to reflect on the power of healing and reconciliation, reminding us of the ties that bind even in the face of unresolved issues.

Rosetta Perry’s presence in the play adds a layer of brilliance, as her passion for storytelling and her connection with audiences elevate every scene. Known for her work in productions such as Why Me? and her successful comedy show You Just Need to Laugh, she continues to be captivated by her magnetic performances.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Rosetta Perry and an incredible cast bring The Family Reunion to life. Tickets are available now for this one-night-only performance at the Lincoln Theatre. Secure your seats today for a night of inspiration, entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

Event Details:
What: The Family Reunion – A Stage Play by Michael Anthony Forney
When: Sunday, November 24, 2024
Where: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203
Tickets: Available online or at the Lincoln Theatre Box Office

For media inquiries or interview requests with Rosetta Perry, please contact: https://www.facebook.com/rosetta.perry.1

Join us for an evening of heartfelt storytelling, laughter, and the undeniable power of family.

