Pentecost Sunday Ohio Set to Ignite Columbus with Power and Purpose on June 8th at 5:00pm

A statewide celebration of faith and unity featuring Dr. Fondrea Lewis and Bishop James W. Gaiters, Sr., on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 5PM.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentecost Sunday Ohio will unite believers from across the state in a powerful worship experience on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 5 PM, hosted at Living Faith Apostolic Church, located at 2177 Mock Road, Columbus, OH 43219.This electrifying evening of worship and inspiration will feature a dynamic keynote address from the highly esteemed Dr. Fondrea Lewis , a renowned spiritual leader and dynamic voice of encouragement and truth. The event is hosted by PSO Founder and Chairman, Bishop James W. Gaiters , Sr., a pillar in the faith community who continues to lead with vision and passion.This event commemorates the day of Pentecost—a defining moment for the global Christian church—and seeks to usher in revival, restoration, and renewed faith. Pentecost Sunday Ohio (PSO) serves as a regional call for believers to gather, worship, and declare the power of the Holy Spirit in unity.“All are welcome to attend and experience a Spirit-filled encounter,” says organizers. “Come expecting healing, breakthrough, and divine empowerment.”The event is free and open to the public.Join us as we commemorate Pentecost in a way only Ohio can—with excellence, excitement, and expectation.Event Details:What: Pentecost Sunday OhioWhen: Sunday, June 8, 2025 | 5:00 PMWhere: Living Faith Apostolic Church, 2177 Mock Rd, Columbus, OH 43219Who: Hosted by Bishop James W. Gaiters, Sr. | Keynote Speaker: Dr. Fondrea Lewis

