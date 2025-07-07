StoreDot's XFC Shield Establishes Unassailable Patent Dominance in Silicon-Dominant Anode Fast-Charging for EVs

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO StoreDot Cylindrical Cells

StoreDot's XFC Shield secures patent dominance in silicon-dominant anode fast-charging, cementing its leadership for rapid EV adoption

This is a critical milestone for the EV industry. Any company aiming to deliver fast-charging EV batteries using silicon or silicon-carbon composite should consider obtaining a license from StoreDot.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot

HERZELYIA, ISRAEL, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the world leader in extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a profound strengthening of its intellectual property portfolio with the grant of one patent and Notices of Allowance for two key patent applications in the United States, signaling their impending issuance.These patents and soon-to-be-issued patents are now foundational components of StoreDot's XFC Shield ™ framework. They solidify StoreDot’s unassailable position in the use of silicon as a primary active anode material for fast-charging applications, fundamentally impacting any company seeking to develop or deploy silicon-dominant anode technology for rapid EV charging.Specifically, US Patent No. 12,261,324, along with allowed applications US 18/604,017, and US 18/604,062 represent critical innovations and advancements in overcoming the inherent challenges of silicon-based anodes, such as swelling and cycle life degradation, which are crucial for achieving effective extreme fast charging in Li-ion batteries.These intellectual property assets provide StoreDot with unparalleled moat protection and a blocking position against any entity attempting to utilize silicon or silicon-carbon composite as the primary active material in EV battery anodes to enable extreme fast charging.This pivotal development underscores StoreDot's commitment to leading the charge in XFC battery technology and reinforces its already formidable patent portfolio. The company's innovative approach enables EV batteries to gain hundreds of miles of range in minutes, effectively eliminating range and charging anxiety, key barriers to mainstream EV adoption.StoreDot invites industry players to acknowledge the breadth and depth of these patents and the robust protection offered by the XFC Shield™. We encourage any company developing or deploying silicon-dominant fast-charging battery technology to engage with StoreDot regarding licensing opportunities.About StoreDotStoreDot is the world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles. The company is revolutionizing the EV experience by developing batteries that can gain hundreds of miles of range in just minutes. Through its innovative silicon-dominant anode technology, protected by the XFC Shield™ intellectual property framework, StoreDot is committed to accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles by overcoming range and charging anxiety.

