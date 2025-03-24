StoreDot: Empowering EV OEMs to Outpace BYD with Proven, Silicon-Dominant XFC Technology

StoreDot Cylindrical Cells Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

StoreDot's XFC Vision Reinforced by BYD's 1MW Charging Leap

BYD's achievement validates our vision: seamless EV charging. StoreDot's XFC empowers OEMs to deliver this reality today, securing their competitive edge” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

HERZELYIA, ISRAEL, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer in extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology, hails BYD's recent announcement regarding high-power charging, this aligns with StoreDot’s vision of 5 minutes charging experience – which is like fueling a combustion engine car since its inception over a decade ago. The 1MW charging validates StoreDot’s 100inX roadmap, which is aligned with the infrastructure rollout of increasing charging power.StoreDot emphasizes that its proprietary, silicon-dominant anode XFC technology provides significant advantages over existing solutions, providing a scalable path for global EV OEMs to not only match but surpass such performance, ensuring a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving EV market. StoreDot’s XFC allows for both existing platforms and those under development to leverage the cutting-edge combination of extreme fast charging, energy density, and durability for superior user experienceThe Strategic Advantage of Partnering with StoreDot:In a landscape where rapid charging is a critical differentiator, OEMs cannot afford to rely solely on system-level enhancements. StoreDot offers a fundamental cell-level breakthrough that directly translates to tangible consumer benefits and strategic market advantages:• Unmatched Cell Chemistry for Superior Performance:o XFC with no compromise on energy density nor battery longevity: StoreDot's silicon-dominant anode XFC technology enables significantly faster ion movement, delivering exceptional charging speeds without compromising energy density or battery cycle life. This translates to more range with the ability to charge the car to 80% in under 10 minutes without harming the health of the battery, which are critical factors for consumer adoption.o Constant extreme-fast charging: StoreDot’s technology offers robust, sustainable XFC capabilities that allow consistent rapid charging of the car regardless of its state-of-charge (i.e. charging from 20% to 50% is at similar speed as charging from 50% to 80%).• Proven Validation and Immediate Integration:o StoreDot's XFC technology has been rigorously validated by 14 leading global EV OEMs, demonstrating its readiness for seamless integration into existing and future EV platforms. This eliminates prolonged development cycles and accelerates time-to-market.• StoreDot’s demonstrated results are being integrated into customers’ customized demands for B-sample validation.• Scalability and Adaptability for Global Markets:o Manufacturing scalability: StoreDot’s technology is designed for compatibility with existing manufacturing facilities and equipment, in all cell formats (pouch, prismatic, and cylindrical), enabling OEMs to rapidly manufacture and deploy XFC capabilities without additional infrastructure capex. This ensures global competitiveness and effective market penetration.o Charging infrastructure: StoreDot's achieves the remarkable 10 minutes of charging with current high-power chargers and thus allows OEMs to introduce vehicles that are compatible with the existing charging infrastructure.• Futureproofing Through Innovation and IP:o By partnering with StoreDot, OEMs gain access to cutting-edge, patented technology that provides a sustainable competitive advantage. This ensures that the OEM remains at the forefront of the EV revolution, outpacing competitors who rely on less advanced solutions.StoreDot is committed to accelerating the global adoption of electric vehicles by providing OEMs with the most advanced XFC battery technology available.About StoreDot:StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling the charging of an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refueling a conventional combustion engine car.Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology delivers 'Range on Demand™': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026, and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy.For more information, visit: https://www.store-dot.com/

