StoreDot Boosts its IP Portfolio with Strategic 'StoreDot XFC Shield' Patents

StoreDot Secures IP Fortress with "XFC Shield" Patents, Driving Adoption of Ultra-Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles

StoreDot 'XFC Shield' family of strategic patents sets our 10-minute charge tech as the benchmark, with no compromise on EV range or battery life” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO

HERZELIYA, ISRAEL, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer of extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology for electric vehicles, today announced the granting of a significant family of patents , strategically reinforcing its intellectual property leadership under the newly designated "StoreDot XFC Shield."This suite of newly secured patents, now unified under the "StoreDot XFC Shield" branding, encompasses a wide array of StoreDot’s groundbreaking XFC innovations. The granted claims protect key combinations of the company’s unique fast charging technology components, including its proprietary silicon-carbon (Si-C) anode, advanced cell design, and specialized electrolyte formulations, building upon over 100 previously granted and in process patents for specific XFC innovation elements.These granted patents, along with additional strategic applications currently in process, solidify StoreDot’s position at the forefront of XFC technology intellectual property. This robust IP portfolio, now recognized as the "StoreDot XFC Shield," is a crucial asset in the company’s ongoing global engagements with leading electric vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery manufacturing partners, paving the way for the widespread adoption of ultra-fast charging batteries.About StoreDot:StoreDot is a pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology that overcomes the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating proprietary organic and silicon-based chemistry, enabling EVs to charge in minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional car. StoreDot’s groundbreaking technology, now fortified under the "StoreDot XFC Shield," is licensed and in advanced stages of testing with global automotive manufacturers. Backed by strategic investors including BP Ventures, Daimler, Samsung Ventures, Volvo, and Polestar - StoreDot’s groundbreaking technology, now fortified under the "StoreDot XFC Shield," is licensed and in advanced stages of testing with global automotive manufacturers.

