MPD Investigating Shooting that Critically Injured Child

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured a young child early Saturday morning in Southeast.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 3:03 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Officers located a 3-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the girl to an area hospital, where she remains hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at least one suspect began discharging a firearm in the block, striking a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members.

“We are praying for this young child, and we thank the medical professionals who are currently treating her,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “No family should have to experience this heartbreak – not here, not anywhere – and that’s why we work hard to remove illegal firearms from our community. We have a team of detectives on this case, following up on every lead, and we encourage anyone with any information to contact us immediately.”

This shooting is being investigated by members of MPD’s Major Case Squad. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

CCN: 25100901