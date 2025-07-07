From Capitol Hill to Bitcoin’s First U.S. Office: Ms. NFTy Unites Policy, Education & AI to Power Inclusive Tech Access

Ms. NFTy mainstage talk 'On-Chain IQ' at NFT.NYC 2025 Mayor Lana N, Attorney Lacy and Ms. NFTy Mercer Labs Community: from drawing to digital art

Ms. NFTy leads blockchain policy education, AI innovation & real-world access across the Nation, Web3, and the first U.S. Bitcoin Office.

Policymakers need clarity, context, and trusted voices who can connect blockchain to the people they serve.” — Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, President, Stand With Crypto California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the first half of 2025, Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn has emerged as one of the most dynamic forces in digital innovation—blending blockchain advocacy, education access, and AI integration to unlock real-world opportunities for underserved communities. As President of the California Chapter of Stand With Crypto Digital Innovation for America (DIFA) Ambassador, and founder of the EdTech platform LearnVille, she’s forging new bridges between government, grassroots leaders, and next-gen tech.Carrie has spent the past six months educating California lawmakers—through strategic calls, data briefs, and direct meetings—on how blockchain and crypto legislation directly affects their constituents. From the CLARITY Act to the Genius Act, she has become a trusted source of insight, helping leaders connect innovation to economic empowerment across their districts.At NFT.NYC, Ms. NFTy delivered a mainstage keynote highlighting how on-chain credentials—secured digital records of verified learning and work participation—are revolutionizing access to opportunity.“Proof of work isn’t on a résumé—it’s in your wallet, verifiable and owned by you,” she said, pointing to live use cases from IBM, Forbes, NFT.NYC, and platforms like OneHub.Her advocacy continued at Permissionless IV in Brooklyn, where she spoke at side events focused on clarifying crypto policy for the public while ensuring underserved communities aren’t left behind in the evolving digital economy.While in New York, Ms. NFTy's LearnVille, in partnership with Stand With Crypto, hosted a community-focused activation at Mercer Labs—NYC’s most buzzed-about art, AI, and tech space. The event brought local underrepresented families together with the global Web3 community, highlighting the importance of giving back to host cities through education and access.“Wherever Web3 lands, we have a duty to give back to the cities that host us,” said Ms. NFTy. “Education and community care must come with the tech.”Back on the West Coast, Carrie, Stand with Crypto, teamed up with Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete—who launched the first municipal Bitcoin Office in the U.S. Together, they hosted a civic activation that united crypto natives and local residents to explore how financial innovation and digital literacy can uplift local economies.With such a powerful response from the Santa Monica community eager to learn more about crypto, a stronger, ongoing collaboration is now underway—laying the foundation for lasting partnerships between civic leadership, blockchain educators, and the newly founded Bitcoin Office.Looking ahead, Ms. NFTy is leading statewide education initiatives across California—not a traditional tour, but a deeper collaborative strategy that works directly with congressional offices, providing clarity on how blockchain applies to real people in their respective districts. From agriculture and small businesses, to hospitality and tech, her frameworks connect policy to local purpose.Through her EdTech platform LearnVille, Carrie continues to deliver on-chain certified, incentive-based education to thousands of students—focused on four key pillars: financial literacy, mental wellness, AI & blockchain education, and future-ready careers. Her programs offer redeemable rewards (Nike, Apple, Target), verified credentials recognized by platforms like LinkedIn, and lead directly to entrepreneurial or workforce opportunities.Partners and supporters of LearnVille include Google Cloud, Operation HOPE, Talkspace, Magic Johnson, and Forbes—alongside school districts, city leaders, and brands committed to impact.Carrie’s unique voice in Web3 is more than technical—it’s visionary, accessible, and rooted in action. Whether she’s addressing lawmakers, guiding youth, or standing up policy frameworks, she is building a smarter, more inclusive future powered by verified knowledge and community-first leadership.To explore partnership opportunities, bring blockchain education to your community, or support ongoing initiatives, please contact:📧 carrie@msnfty.io

