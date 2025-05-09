Historic Cali Crypto Tour Closes in Sacramento with Lawmakers, Builders & Policy Powerhouses United for Crypto Progress

California Senator Scott Wiener (District 11) and Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, CA President of Stand With Crypto, discuss inclusive crypto policy during the Sacramento tour stop. Assemblymember Heather Hadwick (District 1), Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, and Eric Xu, President of LBank Labs, connect during the Sacramento stop of the California Crypto Tour to discuss inclusive blockchain policy and community engagement. Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, Sailor Gary of Bored Ape Yacht Club, and members of the California Blockchain Advocacy Coalition pose with the larger-than-life Spirit Punks Bored Ape cutout during the Sacramento stop of the Cali Crypto Tour—blending Web3 culture w

Stand With Crypto and DIFA took over the Capitol—uniting crypto leaders and lawmakers to protect innovation and build a safer digital future.

Policy and community must move together. This tour was about building trust, sharing solutions, and shaping crypto laws that work for everyone.” — Carrie ‘Ms. NFTy’ Lyn, CA President, Stand With Crypto & DIFA Ambassador

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The historic California Crypto Tour concluded in Sacramento with a high-impact legislative reception hosted by Stand With Crypto and Digital Innovation for America ( DIFA ). As the first multi-city grassroots blockchain policy tour in state history, it connected lawmakers, Web3 builders, and everyday crypto users in a unified effort to shape smarter, safer regulation—and ensure California remains a leader in digital innovation.The event, held near the Capitol, featured key attendance from California lawmakers including Assembly members Heather Hadwick (District 1), Mike Fong (District 49), Isaac Bryan (District 55), Avelino Valencia (District 68), and Senator Scott Wiener (District 11). These policymakers are among the growing number of leaders engaging with Web3 to better understand how blockchain and crypto tools can serve their constituents, support innovation, and drive economic resilience. Assembly member Avelino Valencia, who has introduced legislation to increase crypto transparency and reporting standards, remarked that events like this are essential for building informed, forward-thinking public policy. His bill reflects a growing acknowledgment that blockchain and digital assets must be addressed in state governance with clarity and public input. Also present was Scott Bourke Jr., founder of Orbital Beam and author of SB 265, the newly passed infrastructure law integrating blockchain into California’s regulatory ecosystem. His work highlights how decentralized infrastructure can benefit both government agencies and the communities they serve.The tour has been led by Carrie Lyn, known widely as Ms. NFTy, who serves as the California President of Stand With Crypto and Ambassador for DIFA. Over the past three months, she guided the California Chapter through powerful activations in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco—culminating in this Capitol reception. At every stop, her team gathered input from communities and delivered that feedback directly to lawmakers. In Sacramento, Carrie brought those voices to the Capitol, representing over 300,000 registered crypto users across the state. These included concerns around over-regulation, the importance of innovation access, and the need for inclusive policy partnerships—not just enforcement.“This work is deeply personal to me,” said Carrie ‘Ms. NFTy’ Lyn. “We’re not just building on blockchain—we’re building bridges. This tour was about making sure the people most impacted by innovation have a seat at the table and a voice in the laws that shape it. And for those of us who are already at that table, we carry a responsibility—to educate, to include, and to ensure that those without access or awareness can still benefit from this innovative financial tool.” In addition to her leadership role, Carrie also created the now-viral Cali Crypto Bear, an homage to the iconic California bear. The Cali Crypto Bear has become a beloved symbol across the nationwide and online—appearing at every tour stop, rallying supporters, and giving the movement a recognizable and unifying identity. What started as a playful mascot is now a cultural icon that bridges state pride with blockchain advocacy. The reception fostered constructive conversations between policymakers and Web3 leaders, resulting in commitments for future local activations and deeper engagement in key districts.Representatives from the California Blockchain Advocacy Coalition contributed to strategy discussions around the future of digital asset legislation in the state, and multiple districts expressed interest in follow-up workshops and roundtables for community input. The event also featured engagement from the private sector and the broader crypto community. Eric Xu, President of LBank Labs, shared his company’s commitment to building products that align with both user safety and government policy standards. He offered direct support to help lawmakers understand how decentralized tools can be structured for transparency, accountability, and protection. Adding energy and culture to the evening was Sailor Gary, a prominent member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and founder of Spirit Punks. His activation included curated libations and a larger-than-life Bored Ape Sailor installation that brought a playful spirit to the Capitol halls. Lawmakers, community leaders, and guests took memorable photos together, celebrating a moment of unity between policy and culture. This final Sacramento stop capped off a statewide movement designed not only to educate and organize but to prove that the crypto industry is ready to be a serious partner in the policymaking process.Stand With Crypto and DIFA intentionally created space for open, respectful dialogue—elevating real concerns while also offering real solutions. The momentum doesn’t stop in California. Stand With Crypto and Coinbase, are now heading to Washington, D.C. for Stand With Crypto Day on May 14. This national initiative will bring together over 60 founders, 15 chapter presidents, and representatives from 26 states for a full day of congressional sessions focused on federal crypto legislation. California’s delegation will carry the lessons, voices, and policy ideas gathered from the Cali Crypto Tour directly to federal leaders—ensuring that the needs of communities, builders, and regulators alike are represented in the national conversation on digital innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.