Know Your Rights: DeWitt M. Lacy Responds to LA Raids and Crackdown with Urgent Legal Support for Vulnerable Communities

As immigration raids and protests grip Los Angeles, civil rights attorney DeWitt M. Lacy steps in to protect, educate, and mobilize the people.

We’re not just reacting to injustice—we’re building the tools to prevent it and protect people before harm is done.” — DeWitt M. Lacy, Civil Rights Attorney & Founder of Good and Common

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to recent federal actions across Los Angeles—including immigration raids, military deployments, and mass detentions during protests—civil rights attorney DeWitt M. Lacy delivered legal education and community resources at a public gathering held last Thursday on the Santa Monica Pier.The informational event, attended by local leaders and concerned residents, was organized as part of a broader effort to ensure that individuals understand their constitutional rights during times of civic unrest and heightened immigration enforcement. Lacy, a longtime advocate for civil liberties, provided guidance on how to safely participate in public demonstrations and how to respond to ICE interactions in schools, workplaces, and homes.“People have the right to speak out, to gather, and to grieve—but those rights must be exercised with knowledge and care,” Lacy said. “Education is the first step in protecting yourself and your community.”The event followed a week marked by intense public concern: peaceful protests erupted across the city, while undocumented workers and immigrant families faced detentions—many without prior criminal records. Community leaders have reported increased fear, especially among families with school-aged children.Lacy has built a national reputation advocating for justice in high-profile civil rights cases. Lacy has personally represented families in major cases most recently Ryan Gainer(CN:5:24‑cv‑01438)—a 15-year-old autistic boy fatally shot by police in California. His firm partner lead the charge in the historic Rodney King matter.Through his nonprofit Good and Common , Lacy is focused on proactive civil rights education—offering free public workshops and short-form legal videos designed to teach everyday citizens how to protect themselves during encounters with law enforcement.He was joined at the gathering by Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete, a longtime advocate for immigrant families, and Carrie Lyn, also known as Ms. NFTy , a community organizer and President of Stand With Crypto California.“We can’t undo the trauma—but we can show up with love, dignity, and protection,” said Ms. NFTy. “We are here, boots on the ground, with the people.”“This is about making sure families have the knowledge and tools to protect themselves,” said Mayor Negrete. “As local leaders, we have a responsibility to stand with our communities and offer real support.”During the gathering, Lacy and Ms. NFTy announced a grassroots initiative to support over 100 families directly impacted by recent raids. The support package includes donated meals, movie tickets, and wellness resources—offering families a chance to reconnect and decompress amid crisis. The effort was made possible through collaborative contributions with The Albright, Santa Monica’s longest-standing family-owned restaurant, which also hosted the event.Upcoming Student Workshops and Civil Rights Education TourIn addition to public forums, Mr. Lacy will launch a university-based civil rights education tour this summer and fall, offering workshops on protest safety, police accountability, and immigration rights for students and campus organizations. The tour will include stops at UCLA, USC, UC Berkeley, and other California institutions.These workshops will equip young people—many of whom are already engaged in advocacy or facing policy challenges firsthand—with the legal tools to act safely and effectively.To request a workshop or get involved, call (213) 433-7616.About DeWitt M. LacyDeWitt M. Lacy is a civil rights attorney, legal consultant, and founder of Good and Common, a nonprofit legal empowerment initiative. He is a partner at BNCL Law in Los Angeles and has litigated numerous cases involving police misconduct, racial profiling, and constitutional violations. Known as The Attorney for the People, he blends legal advocacy with public education to strengthen community safety and civil protections.Legal Contact:DeWitt M. Lacy, Esq.Partner, BNCL Law – Los Angeles OfficeEmail: george.ayez@bncllaw.comPhone: (310) 601-7070

