Award-Winning Songwriter Fawn Brings a Fresh Edge with Her Summer Release of 'J’Alright' From The Archive Collection

When betrayal rips through profound love, the result is this explosive, emotionally charged remix

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records shares the release of “J’Alright”, the latest EDM remix from Internationally known musician Fawn , the Billboard Top 5 charting recording artist, singer-songwriter, musician and composer. Set to drop Friday, July 25, 2025, with pre-orders available beginning July 19, this track’s powerful beat will keep both your feet and heart thumping.Fawn recalls, “‘J’Alright’ was one of those fast ones-coming together in just 20 minutes as my tears poured out onto the page during a deeply painful and frustrating time of losing my first real love to betrayal. Even though I was a teen-ager when I wrote it, I believe it’s a subject and feeling we all know, or in time will know, and the raw hurt and anger behind it is clear, felt and relatable.”“J’Alright” is from Fawn’s EDM special summer releases as part of The Archive Collection. The archives include unreleased tracks, mixes, remixes and a select amount of previously released songs from her personal vault.Fawn said, “My song originally entitled ‘It’s Alright’ was remixed by musician and producer extraordinaire Cameron Lasswell. He added the heat of rage and even more anguish to the song with his unparalleled brilliance, so I retitled his compelling mix as ‘J’Alright’.”With Fawn’s vocals produced by herself at Terrace Studios in Hollywood Hills, California, she recently re-mastered the track at 1888 Studios. Stonedef Records shared, "Watching Cameron and Fawn collaborate is seamless—they genuinely connect through music, share a mutual respect for one another and bring a quirky sense of humor to the studio environment. Their creative synergy and musical chemistry turn anything they do into true pieces of art.”“J’Alright” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting July 25, 2025.

