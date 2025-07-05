Westminster Barracks / RFA Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1004919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 – 5:04 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road South, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Annalicia Blake
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/2025 at approximately 5:04 PM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on River Road South in the town of Putney after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the passenger, Annalicia Blake (36), was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Blake was placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Blake was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 07/07/2025 at 12:30 PM for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 – 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
