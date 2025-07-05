Westminster Barracks / RFA Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1004919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 – 5:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road South, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Annalicia Blake

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/2025 at approximately 5:04 PM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on River Road South in the town of Putney after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the passenger, Annalicia Blake (36), was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Blake was placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Blake was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 07/07/2025 at 12:30 PM for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 – 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.