HIR Wellness Institute’s Daughters of Tradition to Visit UN; Milwaukee Mayor Names July 14 Daughters of Tradition Day

Community send-off to be held July 14 at 4:30 p.m. before youth cohort departs for New York City

Visiting the United Nations is not just about representation — it’s about sovereignty, healing, and standing in our truth on a global platform.” — Lea Denny, Founder & CEO of HIR Wellness Institute

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HIR Wellness Institute proudly announces that participants in its Daughters of Tradition youth cohort will be at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City from July 14–19. The trip is part of a transformative journey focused on Indigenous identity, leadership, and global advocacy.A community send-off, a significant event to show our support and appreciation for the participants, will be held Monday, July 14, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the HIR Wellness Institute, 3136 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.In recognition of this milestone, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office will present a formal proclamation declaring July 14 as “Daughters of Tradition Day” in the City of Milwaukee . This extraordinary honor acknowledges the leadership, resilience, and cultural power of these Indigenous young women.Founded in 2017, Daughters of Tradition serves Native American girls and young women in the Milwaukee area. The program blends trauma-informed healing with cultural knowledge, intertribal sisterhood, and leadership development. HIR’s Community Activated Medicine Framework, developed by CEO and Founder Lea S. Denny, integrates traditional healing practices with clinical approaches and is designed to address intergenerational and community trauma.During their time in New York, participants will attend educational sessions on Indigenous rights, meet with delegates engaged in global Indigenous advocacy, and tour UN facilities. The young women will also explore seven of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, including gender equality, good health, and justice.“Our young women are reclaiming their power, their voice, and their place in the world,” said Lea Denny, CEO and Founder of HIR Wellness Institute. “Visiting the United Nations is not just about representation — it’s about sovereignty, healing, and standing in our truth on a global platform.”The journey is both personal and collective, offering Indigenous youth the opportunity to participate in global forums where their voices have often been excluded while affirming their roles as knowledge keepers, changemakers, and cultural leaders.The girls have worked tirelessly to fundraise for this deeply personal trip, which holds significant meaning for each of them. A short video sharing their story is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klFRZd_vjbk HIR is currently gathering additional visuals for media use, including photos featuring CEO and Founder Lea Denny, who the girls widely regard as the heartbeat of the program. Without her leadership, there would be no Daughters of Tradition. She is a source of deep light and strength to Native families in Milwaukee and across Turtle Island.HIR Wellness Institute extends its heartfelt gratitude to families, donors, staff, and partners who made this journey possible. The public is warmly invited to attend the July 14 send-off to honor and uplift these remarkable young women.About HIR Wellness InstituteThe Healing Intergenerational Roots (HIR) Wellness Institute is a women-led, survivor-led nonprofit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, providing free, culturally rooted mental health, wellness, and victim-advocacy services to Indigenous and underserved communities. Through programs like Daughters of Tradition, HIR supports leadership development and healing by blending traditional knowledge with trauma-informed care. In July 2025, the Daughters of Tradition cohort will represent Milwaukee and their communities at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. For more information, please visit the website: www.hirwellness.org ###

