Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

July 5, 2025

(GERMANTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people early this morning in Montgomery County.

The deceased are identified as Ashley Salazar, 25, of Clarksburg, Maryland, and Jeremy De La Torre, 33, of Frederick, Maryland. Salazar was the driver and sole occupant of a Chevy Cruz. De La Torre was the driver and sole occupant of a Honda Accord. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by Montgomery County emergency medical services personnel.

Shortly before 3 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 270 at Germantown Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the Chevy, for unknown reasons, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-270, when it struck the Honda.

All lanes of northbound I-270 are closed. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are assisting with the road closure. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are also assisting on the scene.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

