St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drugs & Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/04/25 @ 2008

INCIDENT LOCATION: I93 MM 2, Waterford

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs & Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jay Wells

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Caribou, ME

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/25 at approximately 2008 bours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to numerous reports of a wrong way driver on I93. 911 callers reported a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near MM 2 in the town of Waterford. While enroute Troopers were advised the vehicle turned around and was now traveling the correct direction. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Wells. Investigation determined that Wells had operated under the influence. Wells was taken into custody and transported the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/5 @ 0830

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111