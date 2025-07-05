St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drugs & Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005859
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/04/25 @ 2008
INCIDENT LOCATION: I93 MM 2, Waterford
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs & Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jay Wells
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Caribou, ME
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/25 at approximately 2008 bours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to numerous reports of a wrong way driver on I93. 911 callers reported a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near MM 2 in the town of Waterford. While enroute Troopers were advised the vehicle turned around and was now traveling the correct direction. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Wells. Investigation determined that Wells had operated under the influence. Wells was taken into custody and transported the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/5 @ 0830
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.