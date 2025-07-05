Team Wildfire's 'Storm Cell' takes prize at Central Florida Tech Grove Challenge

Team Wildfire's Storm Cell demonstrates its ability to rapidly and efficiently suppress wildfires with proprietary jet engine technology. Team Wildfire's Storm Cell shows off all terrain access for wildfire control. Team Wildfire's Storm Cell was the first tech to put out a wildfire using jet engines.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Wildfire , a leader in advanced wildfire suppression technology, announced a winning performance of its “Storm Cell” unit at the Central Florida Tech Grove "Fire Equipment Prize Challenge," a DoD sponsored competition. The innovative Storm Cell took home prize money in the highly competitive live demo and notably was the only technology capable of actual fire suppression.The "Fire Equipment Prize Challenge" offers a rigorous platform for evaluating cutting-edge solutions that enhance fire response capabilities. The Storm Cell, a highly mobile 6WD UTV integrating a proprietary jet engine-powered wildfire suppression system, showcased its effectiveness in real-world scenarios. Its unique ability to achieve fire knockdown underscored its distinct capabilities.Team Wildfire's game-changing approach to wildfire control uses high-velocity output from jet engines to rapidly deliver water and retardants to fire-lines, creating swift knockdown with significantly less water than conventional methods. This tech is remarkably effective for wildfire suppression, offering capabilities that include creating fire breaks, evacuation route hardening, asset protection, safety zone enhancement, escape route fortification, direct attack, prescribed burn containment, and mop-up operations.The Department of Defense has expressed strong interest in advanced fire suppression, particularly for autonomous systems capable of controlling fires on bombing ranges and combating pyro-terrorism. The ability to manage fires without endangering crews is paramount. The Storm Cell's performance aligns with these national security requirements, highlighting both its abilities beyond traditional wildfire response, and Team Wildfire’s dedication to advancing fire technology in demanding environments. This event marks the beginning of continued co-development with the Department of Defense.

Fighting wildfires with jet engines

