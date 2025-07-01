Team Wildfire Unveils Next-Gen Wildfire Protection Tech at Scott Air Force Base

Scott Air Force Base's Fire Chief Shanton Russell gives a thumbs up to Team Wildfire's fire tech. Chief Shanton Russell and Team Wolf celebrate a successful demonstration at Scott Air Force Base Team Wildfire's "Hurricane on Wheels" demonstrates 600+ foot fire suppression capabilities at Scott Air Force Base Team Wildfire's Hurricane on the tarmac at Scott Air Force Base: Thirty tons of jet engine driven firefighting firepower.

Our firefighters were thoroughly impressed, asking questions, engaging in discussion, and walking away energized by what the future of firefighting holds for them.” — Fire Chief Shanton Russell

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Wildfire , a pioneer in rapid-response fire control technology, announces a significant demonstration of its groundbreaking “Hurricane” and “Storm Cell” units at Scott Air Force Base.Founder Steve Wolf and his team showcased both the highly maneuverable Storm Cell, a specialized UTV equipped with a proprietary jet engine-powered fire suppression system, and the formidable Hurricane, a larger-scale unit designed for extensive wildfire operations.This was the first of Team Wildfire's demonstrations of its jet-engine-powered firefighting capabilities at a United States military installation, introducing “military grade” wildfire control capabilities. Bases are increasingly vulnerable to both intentional and unintentional wildfires. And in light of this week's tragic events in Idaho, bases have increasing interest in autonomous wildfire suppression technology, to keep firefighters safe from both fires and from ambushes.Shanton Russell, Fire Chief at Scott Air Force Base, who coordinated the demo, conveyed deep appreciation for the innovative technology. "Our firefighters were thoroughly impressed, asking questions, engaging in discussion, and walking away energized by what the future of firefighting holds for them.”Team Wildfire's game-changing approach uses high-velocity output from jet engines to rapidly drive water and retardants, creating swift fire knockdown, using as little as 1/10th the water needed with conventional methods. This tech is exceptionally effective for wildfire suppression, for tasks including fire break creation, evacuation route hardening, asset protection, safety zone enhancement, escape route creation, direct attack, prescribed burn containment, and mop-up operations. Remote and autonomous capabilities not only enhance firefighter safety, but allow for new fire tactics.The demonstration at Scott Air Force Base is a major milestone for Team Wildfire as it engages with DoD agencies for military base protection, and collaborates with fire agencies to enhance community safety. A national tour for the Hurricane and Storm Cell units begins this month. Interested entities should contact Team Wildfire to be included in the tour.

Team Wildfire Tech Demo

