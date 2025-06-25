Fighting Wildfires with Jet Engines

Team Wildfire's Storm Cell becomes the first jet engine powered wildfire suppression tool. Team Wildfire's Hurricane uses a jet engine to blow back wildfires. Team Wildfire Logo Team Wildfire's Hurricane demonstrates it's massive reach for wildfire suppression

Team Wildfire Ignites the Jet Age of Firefighting with a Historic Breakthrough, And Unveils a “Hurricane on Wheels.”

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Wildfire , an innovator in wildfire technologies, announces a breakthrough in wildfire control: the world's first suppression of a vegetation fire using a jet engine. This milestone coincides with the completion of "The Hurricane," Team Wildfire's massive-scale fire suppression apparatus.Founder Steve Wolf leads Team Wildfire, developing game-changing solutions that harness the power of jet engines to combat wildfires. The initial breakthrough came with the "Storm Cell," a highly mobile UTV outfitted with Team Wildfire's jet powered system.The Storm Cell's effectiveness was proven in an unplanned deployment. "While returning to Boulder from a demo at Scott Air Force Base," recounts Steve Wolf, "my brother James spotted smoke on the horizon and found himself in the midst of a 38-acre grass fire."James found the homeowner and offered to test the system. The homeowner, with no other help in sight, pointed to a water spigot and said, "Go for it." Shawnee County, Kansas Fire Lieutenant Zach Deselmes, arriving on scene, was so impressed with the Storm Cell's rapid fire knockdown, he determined the only tool he wanted to add was his camera, with which he captured the historic event."We've pushed firefighting from the age of medieval gardening tools into the jet age, and just in time," stated Steve Wolf. "The fire situation is intensifying, and far more powerful suppression technology is desperately needed. Just look at LA."Wolf added, "I took technology concepts that I had used to make weather on movie sets, and adapted them to a mobile platform that firefighters can leverage to control the wind and the rain in the micro-climate of the fireline."Team Wildfire's innovative approach uses high-speed exhaust from jet engines to atomize and drive water and retardants, achieving immediate fire knockdown with a tenth of the water used by hoses.The system is effective across a wide range of wildfire operations, including:-Fire break creation-Evacuation route hardening-Asset protection-Enhancing safety zones-Creating escape routes-Direct attack-Prescribed burn containment-Mop-up operationsThis groundbreaking achievement validates the core technology of Team Wildfire's massive machine, "The Hurricane,” harnessing jet engines to protect communities and landscapes.Bret Gibson, Four Mile Fire Chief, expressed keen interest in the new technology, noting, "Firefighting is a labor-intensive effort, and everyone on the ground is at risk. Team Wildfire’s strategic advantages in large fires events could enhance both firefighter safety and efficiency.”Team Wildfire's systems are being assessed by DoD agencies for protecting military bases, and by fire departments for community protection. A national tour showcasing these technologies kicks off this month. Team Wildfire anticipates fire departments globally will recognize the immense potential of The Hurricane and the Storm Cell, and will adopt this transformative technology.About Team WildfireTeam Wildfire is a Boulder, CO-based pioneer in advanced fire suppression technologies, dedicated to developing and deploying innovative solutions to dramatically enhance firefighting capabilities and safety in the face of escalating global wildfire challenges.

Team Wildfire's Hurricane and Storm Cell Bring Jet Engine Power to Wildfire Control

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.