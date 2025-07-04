Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in 14th Street Business Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery of a business that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 7:09 p.m. the suspect entered an establishment in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect reached over the counter, took money from the register, and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by canvassing officers

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, 25-year-old Elijah Harrison, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

