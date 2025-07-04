Updated with a Video* MPD Investigating E Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 2:05 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1800 block of E Street, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 46-year-old Lawrence Meekins, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/bw0ghpxe3p0

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25098447

