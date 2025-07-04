MPD Arrests Suspect in Defacing Private/Public Property Offenses
The Metropolitan Police announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with 20 defacement of public and private property offenses that occurred between December 2024 and March 2025. In each of the offenses, the suspect spray-painted graffiti without authorization.
MPD Detectives connected the offenses to a single suspect and their investigation resulted in a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant. On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, 44-year-old Michael Powell of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the 20 counts of Defacing Public or Private Property listed below:
• On Saturday, December 7, 2024, the suspect defaced private property in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the suspect defaced public property in the 2000 block of Walt Lincoln Way, Northeast.
• On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.
• On Monday, February 24, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.
• On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.
• On Monday, March 3, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2800 block of V Street, Northeast.
• On Monday, March 3, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.
• On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.
• On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced three private properties in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest.
• On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced a private property in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.
• On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced public property in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest.
• On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest.
• On Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The suspect defaced private property in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.
