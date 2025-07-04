Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Retail Theft Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying six suspects in a retail theft offense.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a retail theft located in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspects entered the establishment, stole merchandise then fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The six suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/DfP0Ie58aBc

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25098361

###