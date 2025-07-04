Derby Barracks / Crash / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5003547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION:Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/4/25 at 1113 Hours

STREET: Hinman Settler Rd

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moulton Lane

Weather: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Ritchie III

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Severe/Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Chris Bowen

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/4/25, at approximately 1113, the State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on Hinman Settler Rd in the town of Brownington. Upon arrival the State Police learned one of the operators crossed into the other lane of travel and struck another vehicle head on. Three individuals were transported to North Country Hospital for severe but non-life threatening injuries. John Ritchie III was cited criminally for Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Criminal Citation for Negligent Operation

COURT: Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/25 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.