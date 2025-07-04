Derby Barracks / Crash / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5003547
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION:Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/4/25 at 1113 Hours
STREET: Hinman Settler Rd
TOWN: Brownington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moulton Lane
Weather: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Ritchie III
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Severe/Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Chris Bowen
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/4/25, at approximately 1113, the State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on Hinman Settler Rd in the town of Brownington. Upon arrival the State Police learned one of the operators crossed into the other lane of travel and struck another vehicle head on. Three individuals were transported to North Country Hospital for severe but non-life threatening injuries. John Ritchie III was cited criminally for Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Criminal Citation for Negligent Operation
COURT: Orleans County
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/25 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
