UNITAR Launches the Fifth Cycle of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Programme for the MENA Region

At the online opening session held on 30 June, representatives from UNITAR and the Government of Cyprus, as well as distinguished guests, offered words of encouragement to the participants.

We are proud to welcome participants from Egypt, Sudan, Syria, and Tunisia, each bringing diverse professional and personal experiences. This programme is not only an opportunity to deepen your individual knowledge and skills but is also a platform for building lasting regional networks. May this journey inspire you to lead positive transformation and contribute to building inclusive, gender-sensitive policies, institutions, and societies.

– Chisa Mikami, Head, Hiroshima Office, UNITAR

The promotion of women’s rights and gender equality is a priority for Government of Cyprus. We have enacted new laws to address these inequalities and established independent equality bodies to safeguard equal rights across all areas of public and private life. But achieving gender equality is not about ticking boxes. It is not a competition between men and women. It is a solution—one that addresses some of today’s biggest economic, social, and institutional challenges.

– Vivian Konnari, Government of Cyprus

Despite the critical role women play, they continue to face serious challenges—most notably exclusion from decision-making spaces and limited political and economic opportunities. This is especially true in light of the growing influence of religious authorities and armed factions. This training programme offers more than knowledge; it is a tool for empowerment and transformation. It enables us to strengthen our gender analysis, our advocacy, and above all, to create initiatives that speak directly to the lived realities of women in regions like Sweida.

– Walaa Al-Aqabani, Zhadur Organization, Syria