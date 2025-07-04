Province Achieves Highest Ever Volumes for Diagnostic Medical Imaging Services

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2025

Over 250,000 Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans were performed in Saskatchewan in 2024-25, the highest volumes ever performed in Saskatchewan in a single year.

In 2024-25, a total of 187,163 CT exams and 63,299 MRI exams were performed in Saskatchewan, a 9 per cent increase or 20,000 more exams over the previous year. These scans were provided to more than 206,000 patients across the province.

The additional investment in medical imaging capacity has also resulted in positive impacts to wait times for these important diagnostic procedures. According to the latest report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), Saskatchewan had the lowest 90th percentile CT scan wait time of any province and the third lowest wait time for MRI.

"Saskatchewan's steady investment in enhancing this critical service area is resulting in positive outcomes for patient care, with the highest-ever volumes of MRIs and CT scans performed and faster access to these important diagnostic tests," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Investing in additional imaging capacity and capital equipment has increased access and reduced wait times for these procedures."

Since 2016, Saskatchewan invested in multiple initiatives to improve access such as:

expanding CT service to smaller city centres like Estevan and Melfort and MRI Services in Moose Jaw;

introducing community-based CT and MRI services in Regina and Saskatoon which has provided tens of thousands of CT and MRI exams to patients;

funding for medical imaging equipment replacements including six CT scanners and one MRI over the past five years;

a new mobile MRI scanner in 2024 at Regina General Hospital;

operational funding to support the Swoop Portable MRI scanner donated by the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation; and

passing Patients' Choice legislation allowing private-pay MRI and CT service in 2016.

"Passing legislation for private-pay MRI and CT services has contributed to health system capacity," Cockrill said. "This unique-to-Saskatchewan, two-for-one policy approach requires private providers to perform a second scan at no charge for a patient on the public waitlist. This policy has provided more than 20,900 additional MRI scans and over 1,700 additional CT scans to patients at no extra cost to the public system due to this innovative two-for-one provision."

The province is working to expand access to CT, MRI and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) procedures across the province with an increase of $6 million in the 2025-26 Budget. This will support more than 10,000 additional diagnostic imaging procedures over the coming year.

"As we enhance the investment in medical imaging services, the Saskatchewan Health Authority remains focused on providing timely access to high quality care as close to home as possible for people across Saskatchewan," Medical imaging Executive Director Richard Dagenais said. "None of this work would be possible without the vital support and investments from the Ministry of Health and our valued Foundation partners. We are only able to provide timely access to medical imaging through the exceptional commitment of our team of technologists, nurses, radiologists, and others, who work tirelessly every day to provide high-quality care to patients across the province."

To supplement this increased volume and ensure continued reliability of medical imaging services, the province is also providing over $10 million in capital funding this year for the replacement or retrofit of medical imaging equipment.

Planned upgrades include replacement of an MRI and CT scanner at Regina General Hospital; replacement of a CT scanner and retrofit of an MRI scanner at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon; and replacement of medical imaging equipment in several rural health facilities.

To learn more about Saskatchewan's Medical Imaging wait times, visit:

saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/medical-imaging/medical-imaging-wait-times.

