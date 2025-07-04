Submit Release
One School Division Loss in Third Quarter

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2025

The Board of Education of South East Cornerstone School Division No. 209 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $1,185 for the third quarter of the 2024-25 school division fiscal year (March 1, 2025, to May 31, 2025). The School Division may be contacted for inquiries.

The Ministry of Education has tabled its report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts. 

