Treaty Land Entitlement of Mineral Rights Approved for Flying Dust First Nation

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 4, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved the transfer of an additional 16 hectares (40 acres) of Crown mineral rights to the Government of Canada on behalf of Flying Dust First Nation in support of the Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Framework Agreement.

This latest transfer increases the total Crown mineral rights transferred under the Flying Dust First Nation's TLE agreement to approximately 5,620 hectares (13,900 acres).

"The Treaty Land Entitlement Agreement process is a crucial part of our responsibility to fulfil our Treaty commitments," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "These transfers support the creation of reserve lands and open the door for long-term opportunities that benefit not only First Nations, but all Saskatchewan communities."

TLE agreements help resolve historic shortfalls in reserve land allocations by enabling Entitlement First Nations to acquire and convert land to reserve status.

The Ministry of Government Relations works closely with Entitlement First Nations and the Government of Canada to implement the reserve creation process in accordance with the TLE agreements. Saskatchewan continues to lead the country in land transfers under TLE, supporting economic development for First Nations across the province.

To learn more about TLE in Saskatchewan, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

