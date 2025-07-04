Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 4

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 4, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 4, there are 64 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, eight are categorized as contained, 20 are not contained, 25 are ongoing assessment and 11 are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 334 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 195 to date.

Four communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval and Kinoosao. Effective at noon on July 4, 2025, the evacuation order for the Northern Settlement of Bear Creek was lifted.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team continues to meet with community leaders to discuss recovery efforts. Their current focus is working with communities to support debris management, living accommodations and mental health supports.

Distribution of the $500 Government of Saskatchewan payments to evacuees 18 years of age and older continues. To date, over $5.5 million has been distributed. This financial support will reach over 10,000 individuals who qualify, including the recent evacuees. The SPSA continues to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing this financial assistance.

The SPSA is also offering retroactive food security support for those communities supported by the SPSA, where the residents are not staying in SPSA provided hotels. The agency will provide those who qualify $40 per day for the head of household, plus $20 for each additional member, up to a maximum of $200 daily.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

