Geothermal Rising Welcomes Geothermal Incentives in Big Beautiful Bill, Honors Geothermal Community’s Dedication

Geothermal uses the earth to save the earth

Geothermal energy secures decade-long incentives for 24/7 clean power, boosting #baseloadpower and #energysecurity. #Geothermal #GeothermalRising

With stable, decade-long incentives, developers can commit capital, utilities can integrate geothermal into resource plans, and American workers can apply proven skills to deliver 24/7 clean power.” — Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director, Geothermal Rising

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal Rising today welcomed the inclusion of strong geothermal incentives in the Big Beautiful Bill signed by President Trump. The measure preserves full Section 48E investment and Section 45Y production tax credits for projects beginning construction by 2033, with a gradual phase-down through 2036.“This framework delivers the long-term certainty our industry has pursued for years,” said Dr. Bryant Jones, executive director of Geothermal Rising. “With stable, decade-long incentives, developers can commit capital, utilities can integrate geothermal into resource plans, and American workers can apply proven skills to deliver 24/7 clean power.”Geothermal Rising extends sincere thanks to researchers, developers, geologists, engineers, educators, policymakers and grassroots advocates whose decades of dedication forged bipartisan support and guided geothermal into a critical player in national energy policy.“Today’s policy milestone highlights the geothermal industry’s role in fortifying grid resilience and national security,” said Vanessa Robertson, Director of Policy and Education. “With certainty in place, we look forward to seeing projects advance and innovative partnerships flourish.”With this policy certainty now secured, Geothermal Rising urges stakeholders to act:For clean-energy advocates: Share geothermal’s capacity for reliable, zero-carbon baseload electricity, cooling, and heating in all communities.For energy companies & investors: Evaluate geothermal now—long-term credits offer predictable returns, diversified portfolios, and will strengthen America’s energy independence.For national-security leaders: Leverage geothermal energy’s domestic footprint and dispatchable output to bolster critical infrastructure, energy dominance, and grid stability.Founded in 1972, Geothermal Rising is the world’s largest nonprofit association dedicated to advancing geothermal energy for heating, cooling and electricity generation. The organization convenes industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and communities to accelerate geothermal deployment and foster a sustainable energy future. Learn more and get involved at geothermal.org.

The bipartisian, baseload power that will power our energy future is geothermal

