Governor Abbott Statement On Hill Country Flooding

TEXAS, July 4 - July 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the severe flooding that has impacted communities in Texas along the Hill Country:

“Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

Ahead of the storms, the State of Texas activated emergency response resources in Central Texas in preparation for continued heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats.

The following state emergency response resources are available to support local flood response operations: