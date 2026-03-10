Governor Abbott, TWC Launch Streamlined State Of Texas Application

TEXAS, March 10 - March 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has launched a streamlined State of Texas Application on WorkInTexas.com. The updated application simplifies the hiring process to help attract new talent to state jobs and is part of a broader state effort to reduce red tape and burdensome regulations in government.

"As the No.1 state for new jobs in the country, we must make finding a job easier," said Governor Abbott. "This modernized application process implemented by the Texas Workforce Commission will ensure that Texans have every opportunity to find a good, high-paying job. By making state government more responsive and more efficient, Texans will be more prosperous than ever before.”

“The streamlined State of Texas Application offers Texans a direct link to rewarding careers and connects the state government to a wider pool of talent,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “TWC is here to help Texans find opportunities to prosper, and this updated application reflects our commitment to that mission.”

The new state application offers a quick, two-step process that aligns with private sector hiring practices. Job seekers can now submit applications for state jobs after simply uploading their resumes and completing a brief questionnaire on WorkInTexas.com. This change saves time, ensures a seamless user experience, and opens the door to a larger pool of qualified applicants.

The modernized state application is part of a broader effort led by the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office to make government more efficient. Texans seeking career opportunities in state government are encouraged to visit WorkInTexas.com. Start your journey to a rewarding career in public service today.