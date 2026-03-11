Governor Abbott Appoints 14 To Governor’s Commission For Women

TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Katrine Formby, Angela Akins Garcia, Hannah Wing Pontikes, Loreal Sarkisian, and Donna Williams and reappointed Gina Bellinger, Gita Bolt, Ashley Bowes Cash, Denise Castillo-Rhodes, Sasha Crane, Maru De La Paz, Amy Henderson, Nathali Parker Weisman, and Angelica Rosales to the Governor’s Commission for Women to a term set to expire on December 31, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Nathali Parker Weisman chair and Denise Castillo-Rhodes vice chair of the Board. Governor Abbott has charged the Commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services. Together with First Lady Cecilia Abbott, the Commission also proudly supports the foster and adoption outreach programs of the Heart Gallery.

Nathali Parker Weisman of New Braunfels is co-owner and CEO of KLP Construction Supply. Parker and her sister, Karen Parker Rogers, started KLP in 2012 with a focus on the heavy highway and infrastructure industry. Today, she is an active member of the Association of General Contractors (AGC) – Heavy Civil and Utilities Division, a Future Young Leaders Committee member for the Central Texas and DFW AGC Chapters, and an AGC Workforce Development Task Force member. Parker Weisman also serves on several committees at the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA) and is the chairwoman that launched the Women of Asphalt Branch of Texas. She previously served on the board of TXAPA as chair for the associate division along with being an active member of TACA, the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association. As a proud letterman Bobcat, Parker Weisman graduated from TXST with a Bachelor of Science and as an all-conference Javelin thrower and member of the Track and Field Team competing in the heptathlon and open javelin. She is also a proud citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.

Denise Castillo-Rhodes of Houston is the chief financial officer of Texas Medical Center. Castillo-Rhodes has served Texas Medical Center in this capacity since 2004. Outside of her work, she serves in leadership roles including as the chairman of the board of directors of the University of St Thomas Vice and as chair of the audit and finance committee. Additionally, Castillo-Rhodes is a Houston City Council-appointed trustee of the Houston Municipal Employee Pension system. She is also a member of the Oil States International Board of Directors. Castillo-Rhodes is a certified public accountant and member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Public Accountants. Castillo-Rhodes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

Katrine Formby of Austin is an entrepreneur, investor, and cultural strategist with more than three decades of experience in hospitality development and experiential programming. She is Co-Owner and Strategic Director of Oyster Landing Development. Katrine is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Sable Investments. Her work integrates historic preservation, brand strategy, and community engagement to create enduring destinations with lasting cultural and economic impact. She holds degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Texas State University (TXST).

Angela Akins Garcia of Austin is a proud seventh-generation Texan. She began her career in the Texas Governor’s Appointments Office before becoming an on-air reporter and host for FOX Sports, NBC, The Golf Channel, and later hosting her own show on SiriusXM. Angela is the founder of The UGLI Foundation and co-founder of the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation. She serves on the boards of the Save Muny Foundation, the Central Texas Public Safety Commission, and the American Heart Association’s Austin Circle of Red. Above all, she cherishes time with her husband, professional golfer Sergio Garcia, and their two children. Angela attended The University of Texas on an athletic scholarship as a member of the women’s golf team, graduating with High Honors in journalism.

Hannah Wing Pontikes of Dallas is an on-air host for hundreds of sporting events in Dallas / Fort Worth - including the Texas Rangers, Big 12 Football Championships & Media Days, Southern Methodist University, Dallas Pulse, and COSM. She also created one of the first influencer marketing programs in Major League Baseball and currently is the founder of HWP Media. When she is not hosting a game or working, Hannah enjoys exploring Dallas with her husband Pierce and volunteering with Best Buddies North Texas.

Loreal Sarkisian of Austin is a fashion executive, philanthropist, and community leader based in Austin, Texas. She currently serves as CEO of Loreal Sarkisian Brands and is the founder of XOLO Foundation Inc. Loreal brings a strong background in leadership and mentorship, having previously worked as an assistant track & field coach at the University of Florida and the University of Southern California. She is the wife of Steve Sarkisian, Head Football Coach at The University of Texas at Austin, and is widely recognized for her commitment to service, faith, and advocacy for women and families. In March 2025, Loreal and her husband welcomed their first child together, a son, and they share a blended family with three additional children. Sarkisian earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Donna Williams of Arlington is a vice president and program manager for Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. She brings 38 years of experience in program and project management, business development, and engineering design and construction across both the public and private sectors. Mrs. Williams currently manages two program management support contracts valued at more than $164 million with the City of Houston in support of the Houston Airport System, one of North America’s largest public airport systems. In March 2018, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Mrs. Williams to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, where she later served as vice chair from 2021 to April 2024. Previously, former Governor Rick Perry appointed her to the Texas State University Board of Regents, where she chaired the chancellor search committee, served two terms as vice chairman, and served as chairman from 2013 to 2014. She also contributed to major initiatives under Governor Perry and Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst. At the national level, former President George W. Bush nominated Mrs. Williams as a director of the Corporation for National and Community Service (2003–2006). Her civic and professional leadership includes service on the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health National Board, the Texas State University System Foundation, and the Texas Higher Education Foundation, among others. Her honors include the City of Houston’s Champions of Diversity Professional Services Contractor of the Year (2019) and US Black Engineer & Information Technology recognition as one of the 100 Most Important Blacks in Technology (2006). She and her husband, the Honorable Michael L. Williams, celebrate 40 years of marriage. Mrs. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University.

Gina Bellinger of San Antonio was the founder and president of Food Safety Net Services. Under her leadership, the company expanded to encompass 20 locations across North America, solidifying its position as an industry leader. With a career spanning 28 years, Bellinger has emerged as a key authority in the food industry. Her significant contributions include co-authorship of several distinguished publications addressing the control of pathogens in food processing operations. In addition to her work in the food safety sector, Bellinger is the owner of Just Pots, a San Antonio-based company specializing in indoor and outdoor pottery. Beyond her professional endeavors, Bellinger is a dedicated supporter of numerous charitable causes. Bellinger holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Texas A&M University and serves as a scientific advisor for the Food Science Department.

Gita Bolt of Houston serves as the Chief Legal Officer for S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. She has served as Vice President & Chief Legal Counsel for the University of St. Thomas, the Houston Housing Authority, Loyola University New Orleans and Texas Southern University (TSU). In 2011, she was selected as one of the Most Powerful and Influential Women of Louisiana by the National Diversity Council. In May 2012, she was sworn in to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2018, she was selected as one of the Top 30 Most Influential Women of Houston. Gita has served on the State Bar Grievance Committee, a member of the Academics Eligibility and Compliance Cabinet of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, as Regional Director, Deputy Regional Director and Secretary for Region V of the National Bar Association. She has served as President, Board member, and Chairperson of the Annual Scholarship Golf tournament for the Houston Lawyers Association. She served as 2nd Vice Chair and Parliamentarian for the Women Lawyers Division of the National Bar. She is a member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys, the Texas Bar Association and the Louisiana Bar Association, the Houston Lawyers Association and the National Bar Association. She was appointed to the Governor’s Commission for Women in February 2022. She has been instrumental in assisting hundreds of students with scholarships to attend college. Bolt is a native Houstonian, who graduated as Salutatorian and an All-American track athlete from M.B. Smiley High School. She graduated from Howard University, cum laude, with a degree in Political Science and a Minor in Business Administration, where she also competed on the track team and was an Academic All-American. She earned her Juris Doctorate degree from Tulane University School of Law, along with a sports law certification. While attending Tulane Law, Gita was honored as the Best Orator of the Southern Region in the Frederick Douglass Moot Court Competition.

Ashley Bowes Cash of Lubbock is a real estate and oil & gas investor with decades of experience across real estate, land development, banking, ranching, and investing. Through her professional work, she witnessed firsthand how gaps in financial literacy and practical life skills impact individuals and families, which led to her involvement in education policy discussions in Texas and to hosting The Path Forward Podcast. The podcast features educators, policymakers, business leaders, and parents and discusses workforce readiness and skills-based learning. Ashley currently serves her second term as a Commissioner on the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women, has extensive experience fundraising at the local, state, and federal levels, and serves on the boards of the Texas Tech Foundation, the National Ranching Heritage Association, the Lubbock Entertainment & Performing Arts Association (LEPAA), the Advisory Board of the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University, and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, and is Vice President and Director of the Cash Family Foundation. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. Ashley lives in Lubbock, Texas, with her husband, Clay, and their four children.

Sasha Crane of McAllen is a civic-focused business leader and public servant with a strong commitment to education, economic opportunity, and community engagement. She works closely with Property Tax Relief of South Texas. First appointed in 2020 by Governor Greg Abbott, Crane serves as a Commissioner on the Governor’s Commission for Women. Since 2019, Crane has served as a trustee for the South Texas Independent School District, where she champions academic excellence, transparency, and long-term student success. Her work emphasizes responsible governance, expanded educational opportunity, and ensuring students are well prepared for higher education, careers, and leadership in their communities. She is involved with the National Charity League, and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of McAllen. Through her professional and volunteer service, she is committed to building stronger communities and expanding opportunities for women and families across south Texas and beyond.

Maru De La Paz of Harlingen is a community leader and civic advocate in Harlingen, Texas. Maru currently serves as a member and Past President of the Harlingen Area Educational Foundation at Harlingen CISD. She is a Sustainer of the Junior League of Harlingen and served in multiple leadership roles for a ten-year period, contributing significantly to community outreach and fundraising efforts benefiting local families and students. Her board service includes the Texas Southmost College Foundation, the Advisory Board for TRIUMPH Public High Schools, and United Way of Northern Cameron County. Maru is an appointed Commissioner for the Cameron County Housing Authority, where she advocates for equitable housing opportunities and responsible governance. Additionally, she serves as a Board Advisor for Blue Sunday, a nonprofit supporting foster children, where she has helped lead annual initiatives providing resources to foster youth throughout the Rio Grande Valley for over ten years. Her dedication to service has been recognized through numerous honors, including Inspirational Woman of the Year (2020) at the International Women’s Day Conference in Brownsville, the Chairperson’s Choice Award from the Greater Harlingen Chamber of Commerce (2021) for her Outstanding Community leadership, and selected as the 2023 celebrity at the Annual Roast for The Literacy Center of Harlingen, supporting adult literacy, ESL, GED, and workforce readiness programs. In 2025, she was honored by the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas as a Women Making History Award recipient in the Rio Grande Valley. In 2025 Maru was awarded “Women of Distinction” by the Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of commerce.

Amy Henderson of Amarillo is a Commercial Loan Officer at Amarillo National Bank. She serves on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Business Council and is an active member of both the Community Advisory Board for the Heart Gallery of the Panhandle Plains and the Community Council for the Laura Bush Institute for Women. Her past leadership roles include serving on the Advisory Boards for the WT Enterprise Center and America’s Small Business Development Center in Amarillo, Texas. Amy has been recognized for her professional and community impact as the 2023 Horizon Alumna Award recipient from West Texas A&M University and the SBA 2023 Women in Business Champion. Before beginning her banking career, Amy served honorably in the United States Air Force as an Information Management Specialist from 1989 to 1993, providing critical support during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. She holds an Associate Degree in Accounting from Amarillo College, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and a Master of Business Administration in General Business from West Texas A&M University.

Angelica Rosales of El Paso is Director of Development for Texas for Sundt Construction. She brings over two decades of expertise in nonprofit management and business development. She serves as a director in The Texas Lyceum and sits on the governing board of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, vice chair for the Heart Gallery of El Paso, council of advisors for the Borderplex Alliance, and regional council for Make-a-Wish North Texas. Rosales is Hunt Aspen Fellow. She has also been honored with a Women of Impact Award by El Paso Inc. in 2020 and a Woman of Distinction Award by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce in 2023. Rosales is the founder of three nonprofits in El Paso dedicated to supporting women and children: House of Hope, now a Guiding Star affiliate, Villa Maria, and the Willie Sanchez Rosales Family Center. Rosales holds a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communication from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Master of Science in Construction Management from UT - El Paso.