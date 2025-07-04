Implementation of “one stop control” system between Serbia, North Macedonia begins

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić and Minister of the Interior of North Macedonia Panche Toshkovski signed today at the Preševo border crossing a Protocol between the Ministries of the Interior of the two countries on the manner of conducting border checks at the Preševo and Tabanovce border crossings for international road traffic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.