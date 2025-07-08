OnPage Recognized in 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Care Delivery

Trusted by hospitals, OnPage powers faster clinical response to bridge the gap between urgent care needs and timely, coordinated action when every second counts

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion in Gartner’s 2025 Hype Cycle for Digital Care Delivery report. The recognition by Gartner highlights OnPage’s role in transforming how healthcare providers manage critical communications, reduce care team coordination delays and streamline clinical workflows amid growing industry pressures.

“Being recognized in Gartner’s 2025 Hype Cycle signals that OnPage is delivering real value where it matters most,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “Healthcare providers face growing pressure to do more with less. OnPage ensures critical alerts are seen—and acted on—immediately. As AI-powered tools transform care delivery, platforms like ours play an essential role in turning insights into action. We’re energized by the innovations ahead and committed to helping care teams respond faster, reduce burnout and improve outcomes across today’s complex healthcare environments.”

Gartner recognized OnPage as a provider in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) category. According to Gartner, CC&C solutions have traditionally facilitated communication among physicians, nurses, allied health and support staff care teams. However, these tools increasingly include patients, caregivers and family members in the care team, making CC&C a viable tool for patient/provider engagement and, in some cases, virtual care. The report notes that CC&C positively impacts patient safety, care team efficiency, nursing productivity and morale, care coordination and patient throughout challenges.

The market context outlined by Gartner signals a pivotal moment for healthcare communication technology innovation. As digitally-advanced hospitals and health systems accelerate their AI and automation strategies, organizations that don’t modernize risk widening care gaps and losing clinical talent, according to the report’s author, Gartner VP Analyst Veronica Walk. She explains solutions that strengthen both real-time clinical communication and asynchronous collaboration, particularly those that integrate seamlessly with electronic health record (EHR) systems and clinical workflow tools, are becoming essential infrastructure for delivering timely, coordinated care across inpatient units, outpatient clinics and virtual care settings.

The report underscores how technologies like AI-powered clinical assistants, ambient intelligence and digital front doors are gaining traction for their potential to alleviate administrative burdens and enhance decision-making at the point of care. While OnPage is not an AI platform itself, it plays a critical enabling role within AI-powered clinical ecosystems. It ensures that insights generated by AI tools translate into timely action. By delivering intelligent, high-priority alerts and integrating with EHRs and other digital systems, OnPage helps care teams operationalize AI-driven recommendations, close communication gaps and accelerate care response.

OnPage’s recognition in the 2025 Hype Cycle for Digital Care Delivery reinforces its position as a trusted partner to healthcare organizations seeking to modernize clinical communication systems. With a secure, incident alerting solution designed to reduce alarm fatigue and support round-the-clock clinical collaboration, OnPage continues to lead in transforming how care teams communicate and respond in mission-critical healthcare environments.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

OnPage Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform

