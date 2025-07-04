Patrick Fulton of GCIP Achieves Record $14M Sale in Prestigious Royal Harbor

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast International Propertiesis proud to announce that agent, Patrick Fulton, has closed a record-breaking transaction in Royal Harbor, Naples, achieving a $14,000,000 sale for a waterfront estate. According to MLS statistics, this marks the highest recorded sale price per square foot for newer construction in recent history* within this highly sought-after neighborhood.The property, located at 2140 Kingfish Road, is a stunning custom residence designed by Jon Kukk and completed in 2023 by Seaside Custom Builders. A true architectural masterpiece, the home was featured on the cover of Luxe Interiors + Design Magazine in 2024. With more than 6,000 square feet of air-conditioned living space and breathtaking views from every room, it offers an unmatched vantage point for unobstructed sunsets over Naples Bay.Exceptional features include a gas-heated pool with a built-in swim machine, a luxurious spa, and a private boat dock equipped with two beamless high-speed lifts, along with a full smart home integration for effortless modern living.Just minutes from downtown Naples’ acclaimed shopping, fine dining, and pristine beaches, this estate provides its new owners with a rare combination of privacy, elegance, and direct Gulf access.Fulton shared his enthusiasm for the sale, stating, “Representing a property of this caliber has been a true privilege. This transaction reflects the enduring strength of Naples’ luxury market and the confidence our clients place in Gulf Coast International Properties.”Gulf Coast International Properties continues to set the standard in the luxury real estate market, renowned for its deep local expertise, concierge-level service, and results-driven approach.This milestone transaction further solidifies the firm’s reputation for delivering success at the highest levels of the luxury market. Trusted by discerning buyers and sellers alike, GCIP remains at the forefront of Naples’ premier real estate landscape.The firm congratulates Patrick on this extraordinary accomplishment and celebrates his continued contributions to the success of Naples’ luxury market.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Patrick directly, please email: patrick@gcipnaples.comFor more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com*Based on MLS statistics from the past 25 years.# # #END

